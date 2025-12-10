Wareham to captain of official WBBL|11 Team of the Tournament

The votes are in so find out who the eight head coaches have picked in their best XI for WBBL|11

Melbourne Renegades allrounder Georgia Wareham has been named captain of official Weber WBBL|11 Team of the Tournament, fresh off the back of also being named the season's best player.

Wareham was the league's leading wicket-taker, claiming 19 at an average of 10.94, while she was the Renegades' leading run-scorer, hitting 277 runs at an imposing strike rate of 147.34.

She also skippered the Renegades for the first time, filling in for Sophie Molineux on four occasions, and earned the captaincy nod in this team over full-time leaders Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Devine.

Melbourne Stars' Kim Garth, who was one of the leading fast bowlers in WBBL|11 with 13 regular-season wickets, has made her first appearance in a WBBL Team of the Tournament alongside fellow quick Shabnim Ismail.

Official WBBL|11 Team of the Tournament

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Hobart Hurricanes)



Meg Lanning (Melbourne Stars)



Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers) – wicketkeeper



Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)



Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers)



Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)



Georgia Wareham (Melbourne Renegades) – captain



Heather Graham (Hobart Hurricanes)



Kim Garth (Melbourne Stars)*



Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder)*



Sophie Day (Melbourne Stars)



12th: Phoebe Litchfield (Sydney Thunder)



*denotes first time selected in WBBL Team of the Tournament

They lead an attack which features the six top wicket-takers for the regular season, joined by spinners Wareham (19), Ashleigh Gardner (16) and Sophie Day (16), and allrounders Heather Graham (14) and Sophie Devine (13).

Selected by the league's eight head coaches, who each picked their best team from across the entire competition, the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers are the only clubs not represented.

Beth Mooney takes the gloves after 14 dismissals and 395 runs in the regular season and has been included for a remarkable ninth time.

The batting order features five of the top six leading run-scorers, including WBBL|11 BKT Golden Bat winner Meg Lanning (430 runs) who is joined by Danni Wyatt-Hodge (416 runs), Mooney, Ellyse Perry (383 runs) and Wareham.

Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield (191 runs at a strike rate of 150.55) narrowly missed selection after being named as 12th.

"This year's Team of The Tournament features a blend of domestic and overseas talent and it's great to see two fresh faces in Kim Garth and Shabnim Ismail," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Big Bash Leagues general manager, said.

"It's no surprise to see the likes of Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine in the side yet again.

"They are three of the all-time greats and their ability to perform on the big stage consistently is a true testament to the way they approach the game.

"Georgia Wareham had a sensational tournament with bat and ball and is a deserved first-time captain having led the Renegades impressively in the absence of Sophie Molineux.

"The league congratulates all players on their selection, especially Kim and Shabnim, and thanks the eight head coaches for their time and efforts in selecting the side."

WBBL|11 finals schedule

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars by 28 runs

The Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers, North Sydney Oval (Thursday, December 11, 7.15pm AEDT)

The Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of The Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Saturday, December 13, 7.15pm AEDT)