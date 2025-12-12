'That's if I open': Warner teases big batting shift

As he offers support for young teammate Sam Konstas, Sydney Thunder captain David Warner has revealed he might not always open the batting this season

David Warner has revealed he might bat down the order at times in the KFC BBL to give the Sydney Thunder line-up a different option.

At every level, the big-hitting left-hander has opened for almost his entire career.

But asked on Friday about young Thunder opener Sam Konstas and batting together, Warner said "that's if I open".

"That's more for a match-up and strategic point of view," Warner confirmed.

"We don't have that left-hander in the middle (order) that we've been looking for.

"It's a conversation we're having at the moment."

Warner also called on Konstas to be brave and back himself as he tries to force his way into the Australian team again.

A run of low scores at the start of the domestic season cruelled Konstas' hopes of his first Ashes series. But he scored a Sheffield Shield century and a 50 last week.

Konstas will be a key member of the Thunder line-up.

"The best form of currency is runs and he's doing that at the moment. When you do get thrown in the limelight, it can be a deer in the headlights," Warner said.

"You can get overwhelmed and sucked into the hype around everything.

"But he has great support around him that will keep him level-headed."

Warner also said the best practice for Konstas would be in games, adding about his shot selection: "You just have to be brave."

The Thunder captain said it was on the team as well to help Konstas find his way.

"You just have to allow him to keep playing his natural game," he said.

"He had his taste of Test cricket last year, he probably got a lot of advice, as you do as a youngster.

"But as a youngster you have to try to take on board what you think is required for you.

"You have to stick true to what you believe in and how you go about your game. He might have changed things.

"For us, it's about protecting him and making sure he's enjoying the game."

The Thunder aim to go one better after losing last season's final to Hobart.

"The way we played, we didn't expect to make the final. We were very scrappy, we won a lot of close games," Warner said.

"We didn't play a complete game ... there was a bit of a surprise - but it wasn't a surprise in terms of the way we're passionate about our team."

He said their season opener next Tuesday in Hobart against the Hurricanes was not about revenge.

"I want the guys to look at it as making a statement to the rest of the BBL," Warner said.

"Each season, what's important is that we rock up with the same attitude and ... what can we do better?"