All you need to know for the BBL|15 season

When does it start?

Sunday, December 14! Big Bash action does not stop as for the first time ever, the KFC BBL season opener will follow the Weber WBBL Final the very next day.

The season will once again be launched at the Optus Stadium, with Perth Scorchers hosting Sydney Sixers in the latest chapter of their fierce rivalry. The blockbuster clash between the competition's two most successful sides will kick off at 4.15pm local time (7.15pm AEDT).

Three of the tournament's biggest imports will be in action across the opening two days with Pakistan superstars Babar Azam to turn out for the Sixers in the season opener and compatriots Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to face off when Melbourne Renegades host Brisbane Heat in Geelong on Monday night.

Hobart Hurricanes will then start their title defence at home when they host Sydney Thunder on Tuesday night at Ninja Stadium.

What's the schedule?

Just like the past two years, each team will play 10 matches in a 40-game regular season that runs from December 14 to January 18.

The finals series will get underway on January 20 with the top two teams on the points table facing off in the Qualifier. The winner of that match will go straight through to the title clash while the loser will get a second chance in the Challenger on January 23 where they'll take on the winner of the third v fourth clash (the Knockout on January 21). The side that comes out on top in that game takes the other spot in the Final to be played on January 25.

You can find the full BBL|15 schedule here

How can I watch?

The best place is live at a stadium near you! There are games happening at all traditional venues that the eight clubs call home as well as some regional ones. The Sixers will return to Coffs Harbour to host the Heat on January 5 and the Thunder and Stars will each host a game in Canberra, like they did last season. The Renegades have extended their road trip to Geelong this season, playing their first two home games at the GMHBA Stadium.

Tickets to all matches are available here

If not, fire up the screen of the size of your choice. All 44 matches will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, including 10 exclusive fixtures during the home-and-away season. Not streaming sports on Kayo already? Get onboard here.

Channel Seven and 7plus will also broadcast 34 matches live, including all four finals.

ABC and SEN radio will also broadcast all 44 matches on the airwaves. You can now listen to radio and commentary streams in real-time with no delay using the CA Live app's new Cricket Radio feature. Find out more about Cricket Radio here.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live and Big Bash apps will have live scores and match reports for every game of BBL|15 as well as wicket replays in the match centre to go with extended video highlights of every match!

We'll also keep you in the loop with extensive coverage of the latest news, talking points and player interviews from across the competition to bring fans closers to the action. Make sure you're following @cricketcomau and @BBL on social media so you don't miss anything throughout the season.

Is there a podcast?

The Surge Big Bash Podcast has fired up once again and will bring unique insights and stories to fans throughout the season. Renowned broadcaster Adam White will once again be hosting and he'll be joined on the show by some the biggest names in the league throughout the season.

Arm yourself with all you need to know about how the clubs are placed ahead of BBL|15 by tuning in to the latest episode where Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Finn Allen previewed the season ahead.

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on iHeart Radio

BBL|15 squads

Check out all the ins and outs and player movements for BBL|15, as well as an overseas draft recap below:

Any blockbusters on the schedule?

Plenty! The biggest drawcards of the home-and-away leg of the tournament – the Melbourne and Sydney derbies – again appear on the schedule twice.

The first of two Sydney Smashes will be played at the Thunder's home ground Engie Stadium on the first Saturday of the tournament (December 20). The return match will come at the business end on January 16 at the SCG.

The Stars will host the Renegades at the MCG on Sunday, January 4 in the first clash of the Melbourne rivals, with team in red getting their chance at their home ground just six days later on Saturday, January 10 at Marvel Stadium.

Cricket fans will have no shortage of action to follow on the Boxing Day with the Sixers-Stars clash at the SCG to immediately follow the first day of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG, while the Scorchers will host the Hurricanes in Perth later in the evening.

The Strikers will host the Heat in their annual New Year's Eve match at Adelaide Oval, which always brings a huge crowd. And less than 12 hours later, the Renegades welcome in 2026 by kicking off a huge New Year's Day double-header when they face the Sixers at Marvel Stadium at 4pm AEDT before the Hurricanes and Scorchers meet in Hobart that night.

Is there going to be tipping?

You bet there is. And with bigger prizes to be won! BKT Big Bash Tipping is up and running for BBL|15 so now is the perfect time to sign up and enter your tips. Simply pick the team you think will win each match this BBL season and you could win some epic prizes, including $15,000 to be awarded to the top tipper for the season, along with vouchers from the Official Cricket Australia Shop and KFC for the weekly winners. There's also nothing wrong with playing just for fun, so join or create a league to take on your friends, family and colleagues. It's free and easy to join, just head to tipping.cricket.com.au and sign into your CricketPlus account to get started.

And don't forget about SuperCoach

Put your knowledge to the test in the classic fantasy game for a chance to walk away with $25,000 in cash! Pick your squad and manage your team through the BBL|15 season to win great prizes, kudos and bragging rights among your mates and family. Head to supercoach.com.au/bbl to sign up.