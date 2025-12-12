'Dozer' Ainsworth is full steam ahead for WBBL|11 final

Scorchers captain Sophie Devine was full of praise for two of her key weapons with the ball, as they prepare to tackle the star-studded 'Canes

Making inroads into the Hobart Hurricanes' A-List batting line-up is going to be critical if the Perth Scorchers want to lift the Weber WBBL trophy for a second time.

There's Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Lizelle Lee opening the batting, Natalie Sciver-Brunt at first drop, followed by a middle-order of Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani, Heather Graham and Rachel Trenaman.

All bar Trenaman have played at the highest level, Wyatt-Hodge is enjoying her best-ever Big Bash and Sciver-Brunt is one of the world's premier allrounders.

Fortunately for the Scorchers, they have an ace up their sleeve in the form of a young quick with a knack for picking up the biggest wickets.

Already this WBBL|11 finals series, Chloe Ainsworth had a battle for the ages with Meg Lanning in The Knockout before ultimately dismissing her to dash the Stars' hopes, then knocked over Alyssa Healy's stumps in the Challenger when the Aussie skipper was on one.

"She's an absolute ripper," Scorchers captain Sophie Devine said in Hobart of the quick she's dubbed 'Dozer' on Friday.

"To have her to come steaming in with that sort of passion and energy, and just wanting to do well for the team – look, she's going to be huge.

"It's another massive opportunity for her to play in a big game against the best batters in the world, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what she can do."

Ainsworth burst onto the Big Bash scene two seasons ago, taking 15 wickets as an 18-year-old, then followed it up with another 12 at an average of 18.58, with an economy rate of 5.86 in WBBL|10 to be named in the official Team of the Tournament.

The now 20-year-old took a little longer to make her mark on WBBL|11 but burst to life against the Strikers late last month, taking 3-22 at the WACA Ground, and has looked increasingly threatening as the Scorchers have charged up the table.

She's now taken 13 wickets at 25.92 in 12 games this tournament.

"She's still a young kid learning a craft, and I know she probably burst onto the scene a little bit last year, and she probably took everyone by surprise, and she's got such high expectations of herself and what she wants to deliver for this team," Devine said.

"Although she takes (her returns) really personally, what she brings to this team is outstanding, and I think everyone can see the passion when she does get those big wickets."

In more positive signs for the Scorchers, Aussie leg-spinner Alana King has also increasingly posed a threat despite struggling with the pain of a broken little finger on her bowling hand.

The 30-year-old had taken seven wickets in 10 games leading into the finals, but has captured 2-25 and 3-17 to help lead Perth's charge into their first Final since WBBL|07 in 2021.

01:24 Play video King reigns supreme with super spin spell

"Everyone knows the threat that Kingy brings," Devine said.

"The way that she's starting to really let the ball rip now, (Thursday) night she was outstanding with some of the big wickets she took.

"Her ability to put pressure on the batters is something that is a real weapon for us and for me to be able to throw the ball to her in tough situations against the best batters, I know that she's going to have a really big role to play against some of their batters."

WBBL|11 finals schedule

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars by 28 runs

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 11 runs, North Sydney Oval (Thursday, December 11, 7.15pm AEDT)

The Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers, Ninja Stadium (Saturday, December 13, 7.15pm AEDT)