The lessons of Headingley still ring for Khawaja

Australia might lead the Ashes 2-0, but the experiences of series past have their veterans wary ahead of the third Test

16:18 Play video Not worried about outside noise: Khawaja

As he fights to return to the Test side, Usman Khawaja has recalled how the painful lessons of Ben Stokes' wonder knock in the 2019 Ashes still burn.

Australia head to Adelaide up 2-0, just one win away from retaining the Ashes for a fifth-consecutive series.

But Khawaja, who is no certainty to return for the third Test after missing the win at the Gabba, knows the job isn't done.

Although they retained the urn in 2019, Australia blew a golden opportunity to win a series in England for the first time since 2001.

01:39 Play video Stunning Stokes plays innings of his life … again

Stokes' classic fourth-innings knock at Headingley to steal the most unlikely of wins for England squared the ledger at 1-1, with the series finishing 2-2.

"It's always a little bit harder overseas, in England because we haven't won there," Khawaja said.

"Here (in Australia) we've dominated a lot and it's very natural.

"We can draw on a lot of experiences.

"But overseas, especially when you're playing in England, you only get a certain amount of chances.

"It was a good lesson, particularly for a lot of the younger guys.

"Hopefully they still remember all these things, always the toughest times are always the best lessons.

"It was the same thing with one of the toughest games I played in. at Headingley when Stokesy played that unbelievable innings.

02:26 Play video Neser's fantastic five breaks Gabba Test open

"It's one of the greats, it's just never going away after that.

"You have a team nine down and it's just never over."

Khawaja batted at No.3 in that Test, then was dropped for the next match due to Steve Smith returning from the infamous concussion he suffered from a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Even if the left-hander returns for this Adelaide Test, starting on Wednesday, he might not open the batting as he has done for the past four years.

Australia are weighing up whether to break the promising opening partnership started by Jake Weatherald and Travis Head.

Khawaja is willing to bat anywhere and could slot in at No.5 if selectors decide to axe Josh Inglis.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue