Aussies make Khawaja call among two huge changes for Adelaide

Travis Head remains at the top of the order as Australia recalled two frontline bowlers

Pat Cummins insists Usman Khawaja's international career is not over despite the soon-to-be 39-year-old being overlooked for a recall in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Cummins and Nathan Lyon will both return for Australia's tilt at clinching the urn at Adelaide Oval this week but there was no room for Khawaja, with selectors instead sticking with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald as their opening pair.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Michael Neser is the unluckiest of Australia's two omissions from their eight-wicket win at the Gabba, with fellow seamer Brendan Doggett also making way. Josh Inglis retained his place at No.7. Australia have long rated the wicketkeeper's skills as a specialist batter, particularly after he scored a century on debut in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Cummins revealed the XI on Tuesday's match eve with the paceman taking back the captaincy reins from Steve Smith in what will be his first competitive match in five months. The 32-year-old is fit again after a bone stress injury sidelined him to begin the summer.

Khawaja turns 39 on Thursday and his career now hangs by a thread.

00:59 Play video Weatherald explains what Smith's strange gesture means

But Cummins did not shut the door on Khawaja returning at some stage.

"I think the selectors have been quite adamant we're picking a side each week. It doesn't necessarily mean it's got to be exactly the same team as the previous week. We do that with the bowlers," said the skipper.

"One of Uzzie's great strengths is he scores runs at the top. He's scored runs in the middle. If we didn't think he'd be good enough to come straight in, then he wouldn't be here in the squad.

"So absolutely I can see a path back at some point if needed."

00:47 Play video 'Shocking shots': Brook owns batting mistakes

The successful Head-Weatherald opening union, a surprise success across Australia's last three innings in this series after Khawaja's back spasms forced the pair together in Perth last month, could now be a long-term partnership at the top.

Cummins was however non-committal on that prospect.

"At the moment it feels like it makes sense for now," Cummins told reporters.

"That might change. In the past, (Head) has done bits and bobs on different tours where it felt like (opening) made sense.

02:30 Play video Captain Cummins: The man teammates say 'leads with his emotions'

"He'll do it this week. Each game you have a look at what you think the next week needs, but it feels like with the current line-up, we've got plenty of flexibility in the squad.

"The big thing that shifted on us is probably Trav opening after that first test, and how good that's looked with 'Weathers'.

"We were pretty happy that that batting line up, and it didn't feel like (there was) a need to change the middle order."

Smith meanwhile is good to go after missing Australia's main training session on Monday with a mild illness. He was back in the nets on Tuesday, soldiering on a pre-game hit despite copping a knock to the groin by a 'flinger' while batting.

Australia played an all-seam attack in the second Test but have recalled their frontline spinner Lyon, creating a squeeze for bowling spots.

Neser took a second-innings five-for at the Gabba but there was no room for him with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland forming the pace brigade.

Doggett will also count himself unlucky given he has taken seven wickets in his first two Tests to help Australia win.

"It's not only Uzzie, there's Beau Webster who's missed out these three Tests," said Cummins.

"'Ness' is coming off a five-for, 'Doggy' playing the first two Tests and doing really well.

"So there's a disappointed group of players, but they've all been fantastic around the group.

"They're buying in. We know we need a squad to win an Ashes series, and they've all been brilliant."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue