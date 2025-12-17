Khawaja latches onto lifeline in unfamiliar position

Usman Khawaja scored 82 in a statement comeback knock after a late inclusion at Adelaide on his 39th birthday eve

It was a hug from Michael Di Venuto that confirmed the news.

Usman Khawaja was back in Australia's XI and it was the generous embrace from the senior batting coach to his most senior batter that spoke volumes after Steve Smith scurried off the field and out of Adelaide Oval just moments before the coin toss.

On Tuesday morning Pat Cummins confirmed that the fully-fit Khawaja had missed out on selection, and being only two days before his 39th birthday his international future was suddenly in serious doubt.

But Smith's late scratching due to "a potential vestibular issue" handed the veteran opener a lifeline, not at the top of the order but at the unfamiliar spot of number four.

Quickly, however, he was into the action.

Walking out in the 10th over of the day, he was given a solid dosage of short stuff from Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse as they came to the end of their opening spells.

But it was Josh Tongue who should have had left-hander back in the sheds after Harry Brook put down a very catchable chance when Khawaja was on five off 27 balls.

It was a turning point in Khawaja's innings who proceeded to flick, pull and sweep England’s bowlers to great affect, racking up 36 runs off his next 28 balls heading into the lunch break.

The fluency of his innings from that point onwards had day one centurion Alex Carey considering if it reminded him of Khawaja of yesteryear.

"(Was it the) Uzzie of old? Well, Uzzie is old," Carey told reporters at stumps.

"Look, he's a quality player and it was a matter of time for him to score a really good score.

"He's been in good nick in Sheffield Shield cricket.

"We saw what Trav (Head) did in Perth. We know what 'Weathers' is doing and sometimes timing and luck in the game doesn't quite go your way.

"He's still really hungry to improve and play good cricket for Australia and to help us win a series.

"He's got so much to give to this group."

01:09 Play video Khawaja responds to last minute call up with half-century

A veteran of 85 Tests, only two of Khawaja's 153 Test innings had come at number four in the order, resulting in a return of two runs from seven balls.

But as Khawaja's feet began moving and his shots began to hit the boundary rope, the foreign position mattered little.

Carey said it wasn't a premeditated plan to attack England's spinner Will Jacks, but both he and Khawaja scored quickly against the allrounder.

Carey scored 42 runs from 43 Jacks deliveries while Khawaja profited 28 runs from 27, which included a couple of crisp sweep shots.

However, Jacks ended the day with the wicket of both of Australia's top scorers, firstly Khawaja on 82 and then Carey on 106, with that favoured sweep shot eventually bringing the veteran undone.

The pair shared the largest partnership of the day, 91 runs, and the wicketkeeper praised his teammates composure at the crease, despite the drama-filled morning.

"This environment, it never feels like it's chaotic," Carey said.

"(We didn't panic with) Smith going out. It's what we have available.

"And what we do have is a guy who's played so much cricket for Australia, over 80 Test matches coming in.

"His calmness is always there."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue