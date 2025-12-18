Warner 'confident' of Sydney Smash return after beach injury

David Warner will require a pain-killing injection to play this weekend but was coy on where he would bat for the Sydney Thunder's home clash with the Sixers

David Warner will need an injection to play this weekend's Sydney Smash but is "confident" a back issue will not keep him sidelined for a second straight match.

The Sydney Thunder skipper suffered the sort of injury that would make many a mid-30s father wince: the simple act of chasing his kids around on the beach and his back "just went on me".

"Most, or every Saturday morning, we go down to the beach with the kids, and we run around with a lot of the community," the father of three girls, with a former professional ironwoman star wife, told media on Thursday.

"I was just running around with the kids on the sand, and little bit of a twist, and my right lower back just went on me.

"I've got today and tomorrow. I'm confident, after a having a jab, that I'm going to be up and about."

Warner also confirmed that Sam Konstas is expected to return on Saturday after having to leave the field in Thunder's season-opening defeat to the Hobart Hurricanes after copping a blow to his elbow.

"I think it was just a precaution after being hit, for him to rest it up," he said. "I haven't seen him yet, but from reports, he's going okay and hitting the right trajectory."

Warner is expecting the Sydney rivalry to bring out the best in his side and has vowed to play a "West Sydney brand of cricket" in front of home support at the ENGIE stadium.

While the Sixers have traditionally been the dominant club in the cross-town rivalry, the Thunder turned it around in last season's Challenger final with a four-wicket win to make it to the title decider.

Warner is keen to see that turn into a trend.

"We just need Moises (Henriques) to chirp at us again and get the boys firing. So, I'll wait for those comments this week," Warner said.

"For us, it's about playing the best brand of cricket that we can and entertain and have that support from our fans.

"And look, if we can get another victory over them and make it 0-3, hopefully all of Sydney's supporting us this year."

Warner is hopeful that the Sydney Smash can bring some positivity to the grieving city in wake of last Sunday's deadly terror attack on Bondi Beach.

"We know in the back of our mind what our job is to do, and that's to entertain and put smiles on people's faces and embrace the sport and bring families together," he said.

"I grew up my childhood playing at Waverley Oval (at nearby Bondi Junction), having a lot of kids come down from the communities and supporting the game of cricket and wanting to be a part of it.

"I think the great thing about sport is we put smiles on people's faces."

Both Sydney teams are yet to win a match this season following the Thunder's last-over thriller defeat to the Hurricanes, while the Sixers have lost both of their two games so far.

Warner conceded it was difficult to watch as his side fell just short of a win in last season's final re-match but was encouraged by the performance of their strong spin line-up, which he tipped to thrive at their home venue.

The left-hander had hinted at moving down the order this season, with Konstas partnered by 26-year-old Matthew Gilkes in the season opener, who smashed 20 off seven deliveries before a false shot had him caught at long-on.

Warner was all praise for the young opening duo and reiterated the side's strategy to be flexible with the batting order without confirming where he'll bat this weekend.

"I spoke about it ahead of the first game that Gilkes is hitting the ball so well for New South Wales and to come out the way he did was awesome," he said.

"Sammy as well. It's good to see him back amongst the runs.

"I spoke about being flexible with our order and key matchups against certain teams as well.

"They're things that we're going to be thinking about and as a team unit. It's going to be selfless(ness) for all of us to be flexible with our matchups."

Flexibility was also at the heart of Warner's praise for his good mate Usman Khawaja, who made a strong comeback from his own back issue in the third Ashes Test, with a knock of 82 in the middle order.

"I was really proud. The one thing about 'Uzzie' is he's so versatile," said Warner. "He's batted from one to six, and he's scored runs in all positions.

"It just shows you what backup we do have for Australian cricket and to have an experienced player like Usman Khawaja come in for Steven Smith. England still wouldn't have slept. I was pumped for him."

Stressing that Khawaja's knock has made selectors' job for the Boxing Day Test more difficult, Warner backed him to retire on his own terms.

"At the end of the day, it's up to the individual how long they want to play and what they want to achieve as a team," he said.

"From that perspective, I think he can keep going as long as he keeps scoring runs."

