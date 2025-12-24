Smith returns with Aussies to pick four quicks for Boxing Day

Stand-in Australian captain says selectors want another look at the MCG surface before settling on their attack for the fourth Test

Australia will take an all-pace attack into the Boxing Day Test but stand-in skipper Steve Smith says the hosts are yet to settle on their final XI for the fourth Ashes Test.

Smith said selectors want another look at a "quite furry" MCG surface tomorrow morning before settling on the final make up of their pace attack, with Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser and returning quick Jhye Richardson in line to fill the final two spots.

Smith's return from an inner-ear issue to lead the side in Pat Cummins' absence means Josh Inglis has been squeezed out of the XI, with veteran batter Usman Khawaja doing enough to hold his spot with scores of 82 and 40 following his late reprieve in Adelaide.

Australia XII for fourth Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson

It will be the second time in the series Australia have picked a four-pronged specialist pace attack with Doggett and Neser both playing in the day-night second Test in Brisbane, the latter taking five wickets in the second innings.

If selected on Boxing Day, it will be Neser's first red ball Test match with his previous three appearances all pink-ball encounters.

It means Victorian spinner Todd Murphy's dream of a home Boxing Day Test has been put on hold for now, with Richardson edging closer to his first Test in four years.

"It's exciting to see Richardson back into the fold, he's had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can possess," Smith said.

"He's done it against England before in an Ashes. We've seen when he's had the opportunity at this level, he's been outstanding."

Smith revealed the final 12 for the fourth NRMA Insurance Test against England following Australia's final training session on Christmas morning.

"We've landed on a 12, we just want to take a look at the wicket tomorrow," he said.

"We're going to be playing four quicks and no spinner. (The pitch) has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green.

"I dare say it's going to offer quite a bit, particular (day one) is similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast so I dare say there's going to be quite a bit of movement.

Steve Smith has a look at the MCG pitch on Boxing Day eve // Getty

"You just got to play what surface you're presented with; this one looks like it's going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers and the weather throughout the week looks conducive for that too.

"I think if Nathan (Lyon) was (available), we'd probably still be having the same conversation as well, so it's certainly nothing to do with Todd's skill."

Khawaja will slide to No.5 in the batting line up due to Smith's return with Australia understandably not keen to break up the Travis Head-Jake Weatherald opening union following Head's second century of the series in the previous match.

It's set to be Khawaja's first time batting at five since his stunning Test comeback almost four years ago when he hit twin centuries at the SCG in the fourth Test of the last Ashes series Down Under.

Alex Carey will remain at No.6 following his 106 and 72 in Australia's Ashes-clinching third Test victory, meaning allrounder Cameron Green will slot in at seven.

Green edged out Inglis for the final batting spot with the pair the only Australian batters yet to score a half-century in the series.

After taking an unassailable 3-0 lead, Australia were forced into two of their changes for the fourth Test at the MCG, with Cummins (management) and Nathan Lyon (hamstring) to miss the rest of the series.

But Smith said he was back to feeling "100 per cent" ahead of Boxing Day after he was a late out on the first morning of the previous Test.

"I had a few bad days before the (Adelaide) Test and the first couple of days of the (match until) all my vestibular stuff settled down," he said.

"It was a shame to miss that one, it looked like a pretty nice wicket for batting.

"I was watching in the hotel those first two days and wished I could have been out there, but I was it was the right call at that stage (because) I was struggling.

"(It was) fortunate that Usman was able to come in and play the way he did … in that first innings."

The tourists announced their XI for Boxing Day Test on Wednesday with Bethell replacing struggling batter Ollie Pope at No.3 and seamer Gus Atkinson recalled for Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out of the series with a side strain.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue Ins: Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson. Outs: Jofra Archer (side strain), Ollie Pope (omitted)

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue