Superstar's hopes for T20 World Cup still alive

Coach indicates squad for tournament could be announced in the coming days ahead of February's opener

Pat Cummins will be named in Australia's T20 World Cup squad next month with scan in January to reveal whether or not he will be able to play as he continues to manage his back injury.

Cummins missed the first two Tests of the NRMA Insurance Ashes series with "bone stress" in his back before returning to help seal the urn with six wickets in Adelaide.

He was subsequently put on ice for the remaining two Tests with the series result decided and will now begin preparation for the 20-over tournament which is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

The Test captain will have another scan on his back on the eve of the tournament to determine his fitness or whether he'll have to be replaced.

00:55 Play video Hat-trick Patrick 2.0! Lightning strikes twice at World Cup

Josh Hazlewood, who hasn't played any cricket since injuring his hamstring in a Sheffield Shield match in November, and Tim David, who also injured his hamstring in the KFC Big Bash League last week, are both on track for the showpiece event.

Coach Andrew McDonald hinted a squad could be announced as early as New Year's Day with the trio all expected to be in the 15-player group.

Each team is required to name a 15-player squad ahead of the World Cup, as per ICC's regulations.

"Josh is returning to bowl, so he looks as though he should be right in terms of time frames," McDonald told reporters on Monday.

03:05 Play video Every ball: Hazlewood dismantles India in stunning new ball burst

"Pat will have a scan in another four weeks. So that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the World Cup.

"He'll be named in the squad of 15, and then we'll get that information as to where he's at.

"But 'Hoff' (Hazlewood) looks good. I think the timeframe will be kind on TD (David) as well, he should be available no matter what that injury is.

"And then we'll wait on Patty."

00:54 Play video David retires hurt with suspected hamstring injury

Hazlewood sustained a hamstring strain that initially ruled him out for the opening Ashes Tests, before he hurt his achilles in the week leading into the Adelaide Test to compound his issues.

It was a cruel double-blow for Hazlewood, who had earlier in the summer shown signs that he was bowling well in white-ball matches against South Africa, New Zealand and India.

Star batter David injured his hamstring while taking a single during the Hobart Hurricanes' win over the Perth Scorchers on Friday night.

He was on 42 off 28 balls but was unable to continue his innings and was forced to retire hurt.

Only Mitch Marsh (454) has more T20I runs for Australia this calendar year than David (395) with the big-hitter averaging almost 50 (49.37) and striking at close to 200 (197.50) in what has been a dominant 2025.

Australia's first game is against Ireland in Colombo on February 13 with the final to be held on March 9.