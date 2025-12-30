Heat suffer another blow as Shaheen ruled out of BBL|15

The third-placed Heat are now down to just three quicks from their original 18-man roster

Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi will take no further part in Brisbane's Heat KFC BBL|15 campaign after leaving the field with a knee complaint in their previous match.

Understandably with a T20 World Cup just over five weeks away, Pakistan have taken a cautious approach with their left-arm spearhead and opted to withdraw him from the Big Bash following confirmation he had suffered a knee cartilage injury.

Shaheen limped from the Gabba shortly after hurting his right knee turning to chase a ball to the boundary in the 14th over during the Heat's win over the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday night.

"After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical staff during the past 24 hours, it was agreed that Shaheen would cut short his Big Bash League stint to return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup," the Heat said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Heat CEO Terry Svenson added: "Despite his season not finishing the way he would have liked, (Shaheen) has been a thorough professional and we have been pleased to welcome him to Brisbane and the Heat.

02:18 Play video Surge Pod: Shaheen on playing against Babar and Rizwan

"I know our young bowlers in the squad have benefitted greatly from his advice and suggestions, and he has had strong input into the team's performances overall."

It's yet another blow for the injury-hit Heat who have already lost fast bowlers Spencer Johnson and Callum Vidler for the tournament with back injuries, while Michael Neser remains unavailable on Test duties.

Captain Nathan McSweeney has also missed the past two matches due to an ankle injury, while English batter Tom Alsop joins him on the sidelines for the New Year's Eve clash with the Strikers with his own knee concern.

But it's Shaheen's injury that will sting the most with stand-in skipper Xavier Bartlett, allrounder Jack Wildermuth and uncapped left-armer Oli Patterson the only Heat quicks left standing from their original 18-man roster.

Shaheen, the No.1 pick in this season's overseas player draft, had progressively found his feet in the Big Bash after a horror debut against the Renegades where he was booted from the attack after bowling two no-balls over waist height.

His three-over spell (0-26) prior to coming from the field with a sore knee against the Strikers was his most economical return of the season.

The 25-year-old also picked up a wicket each in matches against the Scorchers and Thunder but finishes with an economy rate of 11.19 from his four games.

01:37 Play video Shaheen removed from the attack in horror BBL debut

"I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team," Shaheen said in a statement.

"The BBL was everything I had heard it would be – lots of good, skilful cricket (and) I have enjoyed the challenge.

"I wish all the players and coaches the very best for the rest of the Big Bash and will applaud their efforts as they get closer to the finals."

Shaheen's absence will place more responsibility on emerging quicks Liam Haskett and Tom Balkin, the latter who cooly held his nerve on debut to defend nine runs in the final over in their previous match against the Strikers.

The Heat have signed Jack Wood as a replacement player for Australian star Usman Khawaja ahead of tomorrow's rematch against the Strikers in Adelaide, with the local Ipswich allrounder back with club he played four games for as an opening batter last season.

