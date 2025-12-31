Rashid Khan to lead a strong Afghanistan in T20 World Cup

Last edition's semi-finalists Afghanistan have announced the squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Allrounder Rashid Khan will lead a strong Afghanistan side in the Twenty20 ‍World Cup next year.

Seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur ​Rahman have returned for the marquee tournament set for February-March.

Allrounder ⁠Gulbadin Naib and seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also found places in the 15-member squad for the 20-team tournament that will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan ‌reached the ​semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2022, ‍registering victories against fancied sides including New Zealand, West Indies and Australia.

The same side will play a three-match T20 series against the West Indies in the United Arab ​Emirates next month.

"Afghanistan had ‌a terrific run in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup," ​Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan said ‍in a statement on Wednesday.

"We cherish excellent memories from the past and hope for even ​better ​results this year, which ​will be played in Asian ​conditions.

"Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine tune our combination and prepare adequately for the World Cup."

Afghanistan will begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

