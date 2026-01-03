Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

More than 60,000 expected at the MCG on Sunday as the Stars and Renegades face off in the first Melbourne derby of BBL|15

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 22, KFC BBL|15

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Sunday, January 3. Bat flip at 5.20pm AEDT, first ball at 6.05pm AEDT

Officials: Donovan Koch and Gerard Abood (field), Drew Crozier (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Sarah Elliott (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Sam Hain, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Blake Macdonald, Hamish McKenzie, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis (c), Mitch Swepson Unchanged

The Stars remain unchanged for the highly anticipated Melbourne Derby. After a 4-0 start to BBL|15, the Stars were handed their first blemish on their otherwise impressive record on Friday night, courtesy of a blistering Max Bryant innings which pushed the Heat over the line.

Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Hassan Khan, Ollie Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Matthew Spoors, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland (c), Andrew Tye Ins: Harry Dixon, Callum Stow. Outs: Caleb Jewell (omitted), Fergus O'Neill (omitted)

Two changes for the Renegades as they look to topple their crosstown rivals and keep their own season on track. Spinner Callum Stow gets his first look in having been named in the squad alongside Harry Dixon, while Caleb Jewell and Fergus O'Neill have been omitted.

Club news

Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Renegades

Players to watch

Glenn Maxwell (Stars): The mercurial allrounder scored an incredible 90 of 52 balls with 10 sixes and 20 not out off 10 balls in his two innings against the Renegades last season as the Stars won both games amid their incredible run to the finals. Maxwell is the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the Melbourne derby but is yet to fully find top gear in BBL|15, so Will Sutherland's side will no doubt be hoping to keep him quiet given how dangerous he can be if he gets in.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Renegades): Looked good for his 38 from 29 balls against the Sixers on New Year's Day; his best knock of the season so far. Fraser-McGurk is yet to leave his mark in a Melbourne derby so he'll no doubt be keen to make an impact and help get the Renegades' BBL|15 campaign back on track.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 243 2 Sam Harper S Harper 231 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 211 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 196 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 183 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 179 7 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 174 8 Tim Seifert T Seifert 170

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 10 2 Tom Curran T Curran 10 3 Jack Edwards J Edwards 10 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 10 5 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 9 6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 8 7 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 8 8 Rishad Hossain M Hossain 8

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 14 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 11 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 10 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 10 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 10 8 Sam Harper S Harper 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Stars have won their past three BBL matches against the Renegades; the last and only time they recorded a longer winning run against them was a six-match span from December 2013 to January 2016.





Five of Melbourne Renegades' past six BBL matches have been won by the team bowling first on the day, including each of the last three; the Renegades have won two of those six games.





Melbourne Stars have won their past five BBL matches in Victoria; a sixth consecutive win in this match would equal their longest winning run in their home state in the history of the competition (won six from December 2019 to January 2020 and again from January 2013 to January 2014).





Gurinder Sandhu (Melbourne Renegades) has taken nine wickets at a strike rate of 14 across his past six BBL innings, including figures of 3-29 the last time he faced the Melbourne Stars (January 4, 2025).





(Melbourne Renegades) has taken nine wickets at a strike rate of 14 across his past six BBL innings, including figures of 3-29 the last time he faced the Melbourne Stars (January 4, 2025). Sam Harper (Melbourne Stars) has scored 231 runs at an average of 115.5 across his past four BBL innings; although, he's recorded scores of 0 and 1 in his past two innings against the Renegades last season.

What's on the line?

Apart from Melbourne bragging rights until at least the return derby in a week's time, the Renegades desperately need a win to get their season back on track. With one win from four games, the 'Gades sit seventh and will quickly lose touch with the top four if they can't get some points on the board soon. Despite dropping their first game of the season in their last match against the Heat, the Stars are flying in BBL|15 and a fifth win of the campaign will keep them at the top of the table.

The two sides also have a new prize to fight for this season with the Melbourne Mace (pictured with both captains above) – a 1.4m tall trophy that's plinth will light up with the winner's colours – to be awarded to the winning side after every BBL and WBBL Melbourne derby.

