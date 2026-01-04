Collective 'hunger' has revived Stars setting new benchmarks

The Stars' batters are sharing the load more than ever this season as they raced to a 4-1 start ahead of the Melbourne derby

On New Year's Day last year, Melbourne Stars arrived at the Gabba 0-5 with their campaign in disarray for the fifth BBL season in a row.

Twelve months and a day later they arrived at the same ground with a chance to start 5-0 after a remarkable turnaround in 2025 that saw them win nine of 10 games.

While they ultimately slipped to their first defeat of KFC BBL|15 as the Max Bryant- inspired Brisbane Heat pulled off a thrilling final-over run chase, the Stars have seemingly rediscovered their mojo that made them one of the league's most powerful clubs (albeit without a championship) in the competition's first nine years.

Whereas last season's revival was led by new ball wickets and some individual brilliance from mercurial allrounder Glenn Maxwell, this season has seen a much more even batting display that's so far produced the best results in the team's history.

The fact Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis haven't been required to bat in two of their four wins, which all came chasing down totals by an average 21.5 balls remaining, shows how far they've been able to spread the load in BBL|15.

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper (231 at 115.50) has hit a maiden T20 hundred as well as a half-century to lead their runs tally amid a Big Bash renaissance following three lean seasons, while Stoinis, Maxwell, Campbell Kellaway, Joe Clarke and debutant Blake Macdonald have all produced vital knocks.

Hilton Cartwright (1,525), the club's third most prolific men's batter of all-time behind Maxwell (3,159) and Stoinis (3,104), has only been required to bat twice so far this season and is yet to be dismissed for his scores of 10no and 26no.

"From zero and five, we then went and won nine games in a row pretty much as the same team, so it just shows it's not always exactly the list that you've got, it's how you put it together, it's how people stand up and it's the environment you create," Stoinis said ahead of tonight's Melbourne derby.

"I think we're creating a really good environment (with) the standards we're setting of each other – our senior group is really driving that.

Stars captain Marcus Stoinis with overseas signing Tom Curran // Getty

"(We're) also not afraid of holding our senior group to a high standard as well, which I think is good for young players coming in to see the senior boys really on each other about delivering for the team.

"Hopefully that's what the fans are seeing as well that there's a real hunger from this group to do well and to play for the Stars.

"A lot of us have been here for a long time so we've got a real pride in how we want the Stars to be seen.

"The changes have been small but consistent and that's what helps."

Indeed, the only changes to the Stars' batting line-up from last season have been the losses of Test stars Beau Webster, who has returned to Hobart Hurricanes, and England's Ben Duckett due to the concurrent Ashes series.

Macdonald, who smashed an unbeaten 37 from 12 balls on BBL debut in their loss to the Heat, has been the only new batter to make an appearance this season.

Despite few changes, the Stars' batting unit has more than doubled their output per wicket this season.

Their collective batting average (49.50) sits just below 50 through five games in BBL|15, up from 21.06 last season, while their team batting strike rate is almost 154 runs per 100 balls faced, up more than 22 runs on BBL|14.

Both statistical measures are at their highest point in the Stars' 15-year history.

Their number of balls faced between boundaries (4.8) and dot ball percentage (32.6) are also both at their lowest, meaning the Stars' batters are finding or clearing the rope more regularly and scoring off more deliveries than they ever have.

The Stars bowlers have also taken (42) more than two-and-a-half times the number of wickets they lost (16) so far this season, which has contributed to their collective batting average being almost 18 runs better than any other team.

It's been a combined effort in both the Powerplay and at the death to boost their batting output, with the team's strike rates of 179 and 202 in those respective periods also a new benchmark for the club in the men's competition.

Their Power Surge average (36.67) and strike rate (183) are also at their highest since the two-over batting powerplay was introduced six seasons ago.

After Peter Moores, the Englishman now in his third season as Stars head coach, challenged the likes of Harper, Kellaway and Tom Rogers ahead of BBL|15 to help their team be less reliant on their superstars, their support players have stepped up plate.

"Credit to the Stars for sticking by people like me the last few years and Tommy Rogers, we've seen Campbell Kellaway (come through)," Harper said following his maiden BBL century in their win over the Sixers.

"It feels like we've got eight batters now who are ready to contribute, not just Glenn and Marcus.

"That's huge for us going forward. They're going to have their nights and how good is that going to be to enjoy when they do have their nights.

"But it's up to us other six on the other nights to make sure that we're pulling our weight.

"It was said pre-tournament, and I want to win games for the Melbourne Stars myself. I love watching them win games, but it's time for us to pull our finger out."

And haven't they ever, with their hot 4-1 start a big factor in putting tonight's clash with the Renegades on track to be the biggest Melbourne derby in 10 years with more than 60,000 fans expected to flock to the MCG.

