ACT take bonus point as Victoria's winless run continues

The ACT Meteors have worsened Victoria's woes after handing them their fifth defeat of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season while opening their own account.

This is the capital-based side's third straight win over the suffering Victorians with all three coming in similar fashion, only the margin increasing each time.

In their two meetings last season, ACT chased down totals of 180 and 172 in the 47th and 33rd overs respectively. In both those games, experienced campaigner Katie Mack made significant contributions with the bat.

Mack departed the side in the off-season, leaving the team usually deprived of much star power thinner on experience. But that didn't hinder them from restricting Victoria to 161 on Tuesday and overhauling it in the 34th over to win with a batting bonus point.

The Mets had a dream start after electing to bowl as Zoe Cooke (3-34) forced Nicole Faltum to chop one onto her stumps the very first ball.

Australian international Sophie Molinuex, playing her first game of the WNCL season, got off with a boundary straight away. But she met with the same fate as Faltum three balls later.

Cooke wasn't done, returning in her second over to dismiss Sophie Reid as the visitors were left struggling on 3-6.

After the collapse rolled through the middle-order, captain Rhys McKenna notched up a run-a-ball 62 to give the Victorians something to bowl at. Her half-century came in top fashion with a six.

McKenna received support from a cameo by Molly Strano (23 off 34), who was back playing for her home side after four years in Tasmania and sitting out the first leg of the season with a thumb injury.

The Meteors never looked in trouble in the chase despite the early wicket of Olivia Porter (7 off 11).

Fellow opener Carly Leeson brought up a fifty in just 48 balls in the 15th over. While her wicket later in the same over – a sharp catch by McKenna off Tess Flintoff (3 off 38) – was the third in quick succession, it came too late for Victoria.

It was a subdued return with the ball for Strano who went for 18 in her two overs, while Molineux ended with figures of 1-39 in 8.1 overs.

24-year-old Annie Wikman played an unbeaten knock off 62 off 48 to secure a four-wicket win for the home side.

The only cause for concern to come out of the match for ACT was the injury to Grace Dignam, who limped off the field in the 28th over after hurting herself while taking a run.

Meanwhile Victoria need an urgent course correction, sitting without any points after five games.

Their next chance will come on Thursday, when the two sides meet again at EPC Solar Park.

