InMobi
Return to Homepage
Shop (opens new window)
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Redmayne masterclass sets up Queensland victory

Luke Mason
Match Report
Luke Mason

The Fire remain undefeated six rounds into their WNCL campaign thanks to back-to-back wins over Tasmania at Bellerive Oval

Tasmania Tigers v Queensland Fire | WNCL

A commanding century from Georgia Redmayne at the top of the order piloted Queensland to a comfortable 60-run victory over Tasmania in the WNCL at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday.

Redmayne, who finished on 125, was the only Queenslander to pass 35, and carried her bat through the innings to set the platform for victory.

Her performance was central to ensuring the Fire remain undefeated with six wins from as many starts and stay atop the WNCL table after the season's resumption.

Redmayne's innings was full of class, facing 134 balls and hitting 12 boundaries across the 50 overs she spent in the middle.

Georgia Redmayne carries her bat on way to 125

The 32-year-old put on a 84-run opening stand with Mikayla Wrigley (35) and was then able to cobble together a series of useful partnerships with Lauren Winfield-Hill (18), Lucy Burke (30) and Annie O'Neil (15) to keep the innings on track.

Queensland eventually closed at 8-287. Of the Tigers' bowlers, only Lucy Johnston (0-32 from seven overs) went at an economy under five-an-over.

In reply, Tasmania never looked likely, despite late-order cameos from Hayley Silver-Holmes (66) and Lauren Smith (55), who put on 74 for the seventh wicket before back-to-back Nicola Hancock wickets put paid to any hope of miracle.

ACT take bonus point as Victoria's winless run continues

Hancock was the pick of the bowlers, claiming an economical 4-42 from her 10 overs. Grace Parsons chimed in with 3-52, using her spin to slide through the Tigers' defences to bowl both Courtney Sippel (3) and Maisy Gibson (6) and trap opener Rachel Trenaman (18) lbw.

The result complemented the Fire's win over the Tigers only two days earlier, when they held on by 32 runs at the same venue.

Queensland will be looking to continue their unbeaten start when they host South Australia at Allan Border Field on January 20, while Tasmania will be keen to put the back-to-back losses behind them when they host Western Australia for two matches in three days later this month.

WNCL 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Total points
PTS
1 Queensland Fire Queensland Fire QLD 6 6 0 0 0 0.838 0 3 27
2 NSW Women NSW Women NSW 4 4 0 0 0 1.077 0 1 17
3 Tasmanian Tigers Women Tasmanian Tigers Women TAS 6 3 3 0 0 0.692 0 3 15
4 ACT Meteors ACT Meteors ACT 3 1 2 0 0 0.159 0 1 5
5 South Australia Women South Australia Women SA 2 1 1 0 0 -0.494 0 0 4
6 Western Australia Women Western Australia Women WA 4 0 4 0 0 -1.165 0 0 0
7 Victoria Women Victoria Women VIC 5 0 5 0 0 -1.651 1 0 -1

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

PTS: Total points

Related News

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore