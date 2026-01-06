Redmayne masterclass sets up Queensland victory

The Fire remain undefeated six rounds into their WNCL campaign thanks to back-to-back wins over Tasmania at Bellerive Oval

09:55 Play video Tasmania Tigers v Queensland Fire | WNCL

A commanding century from Georgia Redmayne at the top of the order piloted Queensland to a comfortable 60-run victory over Tasmania in the WNCL at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday.

Redmayne, who finished on 125, was the only Queenslander to pass 35, and carried her bat through the innings to set the platform for victory.

Her performance was central to ensuring the Fire remain undefeated with six wins from as many starts and stay atop the WNCL table after the season's resumption.

Redmayne's innings was full of class, facing 134 balls and hitting 12 boundaries across the 50 overs she spent in the middle.

01:54 Play video Georgia Redmayne carries her bat on way to 125

The 32-year-old put on a 84-run opening stand with Mikayla Wrigley (35) and was then able to cobble together a series of useful partnerships with Lauren Winfield-Hill (18), Lucy Burke (30) and Annie O'Neil (15) to keep the innings on track.

Queensland eventually closed at 8-287. Of the Tigers' bowlers, only Lucy Johnston (0-32 from seven overs) went at an economy under five-an-over.

In reply, Tasmania never looked likely, despite late-order cameos from Hayley Silver-Holmes (66) and Lauren Smith (55), who put on 74 for the seventh wicket before back-to-back Nicola Hancock wickets put paid to any hope of miracle.

Hancock was the pick of the bowlers, claiming an economical 4-42 from her 10 overs. Grace Parsons chimed in with 3-52, using her spin to slide through the Tigers' defences to bowl both Courtney Sippel (3) and Maisy Gibson (6) and trap opener Rachel Trenaman (18) lbw.

The result complemented the Fire's win over the Tigers only two days earlier, when they held on by 32 runs at the same venue.

Queensland will be looking to continue their unbeaten start when they host South Australia at Allan Border Field on January 20, while Tasmania will be keen to put the back-to-back losses behind them when they host Western Australia for two matches in three days later this month.

WNCL 2025-26 standings