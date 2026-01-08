WA skipper 'coming home' to play for English county

Sam Whiteman has signed a long-term deal to play with Yorkshire in the County Championship

Sam Whiteman, the English-born wicketkeeping-batter who's been at the heart of Western Australia's trophy-grabbing, is to return to his native county in the twilight of a distinguished career to play for Yorkshire.

The 33-year-old, who's represented Australia A during a career highlighted by his starring roles in WA's Sheffield Shield three-peat, has signed a three-year deal with Yorkshire, where he was born in Doncaster.

It effectively ends any last lingering hope the classy left-hander might have had about playing for Australia, as his British passport has allowed the Leeds-based county to sign him as a locally registered player, who'll feature in all three competitions – the County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

A batter with 17 first-class hundreds under his belt – the latest coming in his most recent innings against Victoria at the MCG in December – will join his new county after the Australian domestic season finishes, where England batters Joe Root and Harry Brook will be among his teammates.

01:14 Play video Sam Whiteman's well-timed century for WA

"I'm thrilled to have signed with my home county," said Whiteman, who moved with his family from Doncaster to Bunbury when he was three.

"The timing is right for me to return to the UK and once the opportunity arose for me to sign with Yorkshire, it was one that was too good for me to turn down."

Yorkshire believe they have made a fine capture. Gavin Hamilton, the club's general manager of cricket, said: "Sam is an exceptional batter and a proven leader.

"He is an excellent signing for us and we are all so delighted to be signing him on a long-term contract. He has a very impressive record, and he is the profile of batter and player that we value highly.

"He will be an incredibly important asset for us ... we are all looking forward to welcoming Sam home in April."

Whiteman captained WA to Sheffield Shield titles in 2023 and 2024, winning the player of the match award in the latter. He was also player of the match in 2022, when they won the first of their three consecutive crowns.

This isn't his first experience of English cricket, either. Whiteman played for Northamptonshire in 2023, scoring 913 runs in 11 Championship and eight one-day games, and he's also played league cricket in Sussex and Surrey.

Whiteman joins South Australia's Jake Lehmann next season and previously Daniel Worrall (Surrey) and Mickey Edwards (Yorkshire) to sign for English counties as local players.

Lehmann last month signed a two-year deal to join Hampshire for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, also ending his childhood dream of emulating his father Darren to play for Australia.

"It's great to return to county cricket," the 33-year-old said at the time, having previously played with Lancashire and Yorkshire in the County Championship.

"Hampshire has a fantastic history of Australian players and to follow in the footsteps of Shane Warne, Matthew Hayden and the like is really special."