Stalwart Silk thrilled to call Sixers home for 'whole career'

Sydney Sixers stalwart Jordan Silk will play on into a 15th season in magenta after committing to the club until at least the end of BBL|17.

Silk, who made his Big Bash debut as a 21-year-old in BBL|03, has signed a two-year extension with his hometown club where he was a member of their BBL|09 and |10 championship sides.

Born and raised in Sydney prior to moving to Tasmania in 2012 to chase an opportunity at domestic level, Silk is the second-most capped Sixers player with 141 appearances behind captain Moises Henriques (148).

A mainstay of the club's middle-order since his debut in December 2013, the now 33-year-old is the third-most prolific Sixers men's batter, amassing 2,437 BBL runs at almost 31 with eight half-centuries and a top score of 78.

He's also provided an endless showreel of fielding highlights dating back to his spectacular grab at the Gabba to dismiss Craig Kieswetter in his debut season, with his 88 catches a club record for a non-wicketkeeper.

00:30 Play video Biggest BBL Moments No.6: Silk's Gabba stunner

"The Sixers have been my home now for my whole career and I am excited to continue playing with our team," Silk said today in a statement announcing his extension.

"We have been lucky to have had many of the core group for a long time, and I always love pulling on the magenta and representing this club and our fans. I'm excited to continue playing with our great club."

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes added: "Retaining his talent as we build towards BBL|17 is a big win for the club and our fans.

"His experience, class with the bat and world-class fielding make him an invaluable part of our squad."

After a slow start to the ongoing KFC BBL|15 season, the Sixers have surged into the top four with four wins in their past five matches.

Silk has barely been required to bat all season with his top score of 17 not out coming in last night's six-wicket win over the Stars.

Experienced England allrounder Sam Curran also made 17 on BBL debut in that match after joining the club for the rest of the home-and-away campaign, while they're set to be further boosted by the returns of Test stars Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc following Australia's 4-1 Ashes win.

Smith and Starc, who are not part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad, could be available as soon as Sunday's clash with Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG and are expected to be part of the Sixers finals campaign, should they qualify.

KFC BBL|15 standings