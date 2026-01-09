Head to prioritise World Cup prep as Test stars return to BBL

Master blaster Travis Head will miss a third straight Big Bash season with Australia to ensure the left-hander's batteries are fully recharged to lead their T20 World Cup tilt next month.

But the rest of Australia's fifth Test-winning squad bar Scott Boland (Melbourne Stars) and Cameron Green, who doesn't hold a BBL contract, will start filtering back into the tournament from tomorrow, setting up a mouthwatering final week of the regular season with seven teams still in the running for finals spots.

Test stars KFC BBL|15 availability From Saturday, January 10: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat), Brendan Doggett (Melbourne Renegades) From Sunday, January 11: Steve Smith, Todd Murphy (Sydney Sixers), Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster (Hobart Hurricanes), Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers), Josh Inglis (Perth Scorchers) From Wednesday, January 14: Michael Neser (Brisbane Heat) From Friday, January 16: Mitchell Starc (Sydney Sixers) Not available: Nathan Lyon (hamstring injury), Scott Boland, Travis Head (both managed), Cameron Green (uncontracted)

Retiring great Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne will be the first Test stars to return to the BBL following Australia's 4-1 Ashes triumph as they suit up for Brisbane Heat in the earlier game on Saturday.

After crossing from Adelaide Strikers in the off-season, paceman Brendan Doggett, unused in the final three Tests against England, is then poised for a blockbuster debut with the Renegades in the return Melbourne derby at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Sixers superstar Steve Smith will be available alongside spinner Todd Murphy for Sunday afternoon's clash with Hobart, which is also set to feature Beau Webster and potentially Jake Weatherald for his Hurricanes debut.

Ashes player of the series Mitchell Starc will be afforded an extra few days' rest after taking 31 English wickets across the summer before he ends a decade-long BBL absence in next Friday's Sydney Smash at the SCG.

Having retired from international T20s last year to prolong his Test career, Starc said he hadn't thought too far ahead following the end of the NRMA Insurance Ashes series other than to "pull on the magenta" alongside Smith to try and help the Sixers get to another final.

Starc took two wickets in the Sixers BBL|01 final triumph over the Scorchers but missed their next two championships due to his international commitments.

Michael Neser will also miss the Heat's next game but will be available from Wednesday when they face the Hurricanes in Hobart. Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) and Josh Inglis (Perth Scorchers) will also be available for their side's clash at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night, with Scorchers' quick Jhye Richardson having already been released from the Test squad to feature in their previous match.

World Cup squad members Pat Cummins (back) and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring and Achillies), who hold marquee supplementary contracts with the Thunder and Sixers respectively, aren't expected to be available as they prioritise their recovery ahead of next month's tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

While Cricket Australia made no mention of the two Aussie quicks in today's announcement, their clubs both indicated they were unlikely to take the field in BBL|15.

Boland, who delivered the most overs of any bowler throughout the Ashes (159.5), will begin a period of recovery before turning his attention to spearheading the top-of-the-table Victoria's quest for a 33rd Sheffield Shield title.

Head and Green meanwhile will be key cogs in Australia quest for a second men's T20 world title and also won't feature in the Big Bash due to workload management.

Green, who struck at almost 170 for his 258 T20 international runs last year, hasn't held a BBL contract since his Scorchers deal expired at the end of BBL|10. The West Australian allrounder played the last of his 13 games for Perth in BBL|09 but was recently purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping A$4.27m (INR 25.2cr) for this year's Indian Premier League campaign, which will follow the T20 World Cup.

"We have worked with each player on individual plans to best support recovery from the Ashes and preparation for upcoming international commitments including the ICC T20 World Cup," said Ben Oliver, CA's general manager of national teams.

"Wherever possible, this includes players representing their clubs in the ongoing BBL|15 season over the coming fortnight."

Melbourne Renegades have also indicated Australia white-ball spinner Adam Zampa is poised to return from a neck strain for Saturday's home Melbourne derby against the Stars.

All Australia's T20 World Cup squad members available for their Big Bash clubs are expected to play the rest of the BBL|15 season, including finals, before departing for the tournament.

