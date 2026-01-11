Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

The Stars are eyeing off a top two spot as they host the Strikers at the MCG

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 34, KFC BBL|15

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Tuesday, January 13. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis (c), Mitch Swepson Ins: Joe Clarke. Outs: Sam Hain (international replacement player).

Batter Joe Clarke returns to the Stars' line-up for the first time in four matches after injuring his hip against the Sydney Thunder prior to the new year. International replacement player Sam Hain comes out of the squad upon Clarke's return.

Adelaide Strikers: Hassan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short (c), Tabraiz Shamsi, Henry Thornton Ins: Tabraiz Shamsi. Outs: Luke Wood (omitted).

Another swap of international recruits for the Adelaide Strikers heading into their clash with the Stars. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been recalled for his first BBL match at the MCG, while left-armer Luke Wood has been omitted.

Players to watch

Sam Harper (Stars): How could it be anyone else? The 29-year-old is the leading run scorer in BBL|15, with three scores over 50 and two over 80 in his past seven digs. Importantly, when he has gone big, he has carried his bat, finishing with 110no and 84no against the Sixers and Renegades respectively. After years of threatening, Harper has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this summer and has made his runs at a strike rate of 158.92, well above his career record of 134.62.

02:34 Play video Harper's humongous hits seal Stars' derby win

Alex Carey (Strikers): He's only played one game so far this tournament, but the Aussie keeper wasted no time making his mark. Carey blasted 71 from 39 balls against the Scorchers, which is his highest score in the competition since his century in BBL|10. It follows his incredible Ashes campaign that included a century at Adelaide Oval and two half-centuries to boot. He looms as a key to any hopes the Strikers have of sneaking into the finals.

02:11 Play video Classy Carey marks Big Bash return with boundary-laden 71

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 356 2 David Warner D Warner 323 3 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 287 4 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 279 5 Liam Scott L Scott 274 6 Josh Brown J Brown 270 7 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 263 8 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 254

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 15 2 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 14 3 Peter Siddle P Siddle 14 4 Jack Edwards J Edwards 14 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 13 6 Daniel Sams D Sams 12 7 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 12 8 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 12

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 18 2 Josh Brown J Brown 17 3 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 17 4 David Warner D Warner 16 5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 15 6 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 14 7 Sam Harper S Harper 14 8 Ashton Turner A Turner 14

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Stars have won six of their past eight BBL matches against Adelaide Strikers, including a six-wicket victory when they last met earlier this season (December 23, 2025); the Stars have bowled first on the day in each of their last four meetings in that span (won three, lost one).





Adelaide Strikers have lost their past three BBL matches away from Adelaide Oval; the last time the Strikers recorded a longer losing run away from their home venue was a nine-match span from December 2022 to January 2024.





Melbourne Stars have lost their two BBL matches at the MCG in 2026; the last and only time the Stars started a calendar year on a longer losing run at the MCG was in 2018.





Lloyd Pope (Adelaide Strikers) has taken nine wickets at a strike rate of 10 across his past four BBL bowling innings, recording at least one wicket in each of those four innings; he's taken four wickets across his past two innings against the Stars in the competition.





(Adelaide Strikers) has taken nine wickets at a strike rate of 10 across his past four BBL bowling innings, recording at least one wicket in each of those four innings; he's taken four wickets across his past two innings against the Stars in the competition. Sam Harper (Melbourne Stars) has a batting average of 89 in BBL|15 – the best of any player for the Stars in a single season in BBL history (minimum four innings).

What's on the line?

The Stars are feeling no fear, according to captain Marcus Stoinis, as they look to make history and claim their first BBL title. To secure their place in the finals, they will need to get past both the Strikers and the second-placed Scorchers in the final two games. It's the match against the Scorchers that might determine which of the two sides gets the double-chance.

Finals remain a big ask for the Strikers, albeit their dream remains alive. They'll need to get through both Melbourne teams and rely on other results to make it through to their first finals series since BBL|13.

