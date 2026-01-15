Labuschagne riles up mates to help Heat to miracle win

The partnership-breaking ability of Marnus Labuschagne proved key in Brisbane's remarkable comeback win over Hobart

Brisbane Heat skipper Usman Khawaja has credited gutsy field changes and the "annoyance of Marnus" for a miraculous win that has kept their KFC BBL|15 finals hopes firmly alive.

Hobart Hurricanes were in cruise control in pursuit of the Heat's 8-160 before they lost 6-32 to go down by three runs at Ninja Stadium on Wednesday night.

Defending champions Hobart would have sewn up top spot and a home qualifying final with a win but could now finish as low as third.

The Heat meanwhile have jumped up to fourth and can secure a spot in the finals with victory over Sydney Sixers at home on Sunday.

Hobart were 2-124 in the 15th over when Beau Webster holed out off Marnus Labuschagne, ending a 98-run stand with Ben McDermott that had the home side in the box seat.

"I knew if we could get a wicket, that I could put pressure on a new batter coming in," Khawaja said.

"Leg-spinners always manage to get a wicket and 'Marnie' was stirring up McDermott and Webster anyway.

"He's very annoying. We love him, but he's annoying to the opposition.

"McDermott and Marnus are really good friends and I kind of play emotion sometimes too ... let's see if Marnus can get under their skin. And he got us a wicket."

At that point, the Hurricanes needed a very gettable 37 from 35 balls with seven wickets in hand.

But the wheels fell off in a collapse that included 4-6 across the final three overs.

Quick Xavier Bartlett got rid of Rehan Ahmed and Chris Jordan for ducks in the second-last over, before Zaman Khan conceded just two off the final over as Hobart finished at 8-157.

Khawaja said he brought some of the fielders in closer for Bartlett with the goal of upping the pressure on the Hurricanes.

"You have to chance your arm a bit and when it comes off, it feels bloody good," he said.

Khawaja said the result was huge for the Heat's confidence – it was the first time they've notched back-to-back wins this season.

"The next game is big too, but we've got control of our own destiny now which will be a big boost for the boys," he said.

"We've given ourselves a chance."

