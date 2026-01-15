InMobi
Return to Homepage
Shop (opens new window)
Shop (opens new window)

Stars, Aussie allrounder Stoinis cleared of thumb injury

Jack Paynter
Jack Paynter

Melbourne Stars captain didn't require a scan after retiring hurt following a blow to his thumb

Marcus Stoinis has been cleared of any damage to his thumb in a sigh of relief for Melbourne Stars' finals tilt and Australia's T20 World Cup campaign.

The Stars skipper was hit on the right thumb by a rising delivery from Jamie Overton late in his side's six-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old allrounder retired hurt immediately as a precaution, with the Stars firmly in control and needing just two more runs to win at that point.

But the club confirmed on Thursday that Stoinis was feeling fine the day after the match and wasn't required to get a scan, with the right-hander expected to take his place in the side to face the Scorchers in Perth on Saturday.

Stoinis said Strikers players Chris Lynn and Aussie teammate Matt Short "talked some sense" into him and suggested he retire hurt, with the result already beyond doubt.

Australia to play three T20s in Lahore ahead of T20 World Cup

"It was the right decision in the end," he said post-match.

"It was nothing at the start and then after about 10 seconds your hand starts shaking a bit and you're a bit nervous about it.

"I think it's alright, but not worth pushing it, I guess."

Joe Clarke is also expected to be named in the Stars' squad to travel to Perth having missed the past five games after hurting his hip during his 60-run performance against the Thunder on December 28.

Joe Clarke makes light work of Thunder with rapid half-century

It's welcome news for the Stars, who following Hobart's shock loss to Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, can clinch top spot and two home finals with a win over the Scorchers.

"It's a massive advantage finishing in the top two and that was the first step to doing that," Stars' English allrounder Tom Curran told broadcaster Fox Cricket following his player of the match performance in their win over the Strikers.

"We've got an unbelievable bowling attack, but the batters have been unbelievable as well – Sammy Harper's got the yellow hat as (tournament) leading run-scorer.

'Canes slip leaves top spot open, Heat still alive: BBL|15 run home

"There's some big names in our batting line-up (like) 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell) who hasn't fired yet, so good signs for us heading into the crunch time of the tournament."

Stoinis and Maxwell will both leave for the T20 World Cup after the conclusion of the Stars' finals campaign, with Australia's first game of the tournament on February 11 (8.30pm AEDT) against Ireland in Colombo.

KFC BBL|15 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 10 6 3 0 1 0.331 0 13
2 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 9 6 3 0 0 1.031 0 12
3 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 5 3 0 0 1.162 0 10
4 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 9 5 4 0 0 -0.375 0 10
5 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 3 0 1 0.458 0 9
6 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.625 0 6
7 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 3 5 0 0 -0.686 0 6
8 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 9 2 7 0 0 -1.182 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore