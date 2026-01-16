Frustration for Gardner as Giants miss shot at top spot

The WBBL's leading scorer Beth Mooney has yet to go big in WPL 2026, with the Aussie superstar missing out again in their defeat to Bengaluru

Ashleigh Gardner has been left bemoaning how her front-line batters, including herself and fellow Australian star Beth Mooney, missed out on the chance of propelling her Gujarat Giants to the top of the Women's Premier League in India.

Instead, it was the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, fired by a record-breaking, four-boundary first-over cameo from Grace Harris, who were left riding high at the WPL summit following their 32-run victory in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Mooney is still trying to emulate her recent Big Bash best as she made her fourth promising start for Gujarat, only to fail again to kick on as the Giants tried to chase down RCB's 7-182, which had been centred on a brilliant fifth-wicket recovery stand of 105 between Radha Yadav (66 off 47) and Richa Ghosh (44 off 28).

Left-hander Mooney, who'd top-scored in the WBBL season with a century and three half-centuries, set off like a rocket, cracking four fours and a six in her 14 balls faced before being trapped lbw for 27 by the spinning wiles of Shreyanka Patil, who made her the first of her victims in her 5-23 return.

Mooney has now scored only 92 combined in her four knocks, with Sophie Devine (eight) and Kanika Ahuja (16) also missing out before captain Gardner herself, who's looked in decent form, was caught behind for just three off the excellent English quick Lauren Bell (3-29).

When the Giants' other Australian allrounder Georgia Wareham fell for a run-a-ball 13, it meant the top five had only amassed 67 between them, ensuring they never looked like getting near their target.

"I still think 180 was very gettable, and it just shows that when a top-order batter doesn't score those important runs at the top for us, it kind of leaves us a little bit short," admitted Gardner. "With the bat, we weren't good enough today."

Harris, who's helped RCB find a new Australian idol in the absence of their previous favourite Ellyse Perry, began their response in dazzling style after Bengaluru had been asked to bat.

In her new role there as master-blaster opener, she smashed four boundaries in the space of five legitimate deliveries off Renuka Singh. With three wides also costing seven runs, a total of 23 came in that opening blitz, making it the most expensive first over witnessed in any WPL match.

RCB's fun didn't last long, though, as Harris was trapped lbw for 17 next over by a superb inswinger from Kashvee Gautam.

Still, neither her early departure, nor that of superstar captain Smriti Mandhana for five, could stop RCB from going on to make it three wins out of three to top the standings.