InMobi
Return to Homepage
Shop (opens new window)
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Strikers put dismal Renegades in a spin for consolation win

Shayne Hope (AAP)
Match Report
Shayne Hope (AAP)

Strikers' spinners combined for eight wickets as they bowled out the Renegades for 99 in a commanding win to end their BBL campaign

Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades | BBL|15

Jerrssis Wadia took wickets with the first two deliveries of the match as the Adelaide Strikers ended their BBL season on a high with an eight-wicket thrashing of the Melbourne Renegades.

Spinners did most of the damage for the Strikers, who skittled the visitors for just 99 in 16.5 overs in Saturday's dead rubber at Adelaide Oval.

Tabraiz Shamsi (4-15), Lloyd Pope (2-23) and Wadia (2-11) all took multiple wickets.

Only Renegades captain Will Sutherland provided any significant resistance, hitting a personal season-best 38 off 28 deliveries.

But the skipper couldn't prevent the Renegades being bowled out for less than 100 for the seventh time in franchise history.

"The batting was not up to standard – not professional standard – that's all you can say," Australian cricket great Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket's commentary.

"All those batsmen who got out today will be very disappointed with their shots.

"Maybe there was some good deception with the wrist spinners, but not good enough with the bat, the Renegades."

The Strikers made light work of the run-chase, reaching 2-100 with 49 balls to spare.

Scorchers, Stars to clash for top spot: BBL|15 run home

Captain Matt Short top-scored with 30 off 22, including the only six of a controlled batting display, and Chris Lynn (27no off 25) was there at the end.

Neither side qualified for the finals, with the Strikers (4-6) sixth and Renegades (3-7) seventh on the eight-team ladder.

Sent in to bat, the Renegades were reduced to 3-26 in a disastrous powerplay – their worst of the season.

Wadia would have had three wickets in the first over if Hasan Ali hadn't dropped a sitter catch at mid-off.

Wadia soon showed his teammate how to do it, taking a brilliant catch diving forward in the deep to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan (17 off 14).

The Renegades were 5-51 and heading for a dismal total when Sutherland arrived at the crease.

He whacked three sixes and two fours before falling victim to Shamsi, who cleaned up the tail with the last four wickets of the innings.

"It was a total team effort and the guys that bowled before me made the job very easy for me," South African import Shamsi told broadcasters.

"As a bowling unit, you want to try and restrict the batters down to as low a total as possible.

"If we're batting first, I always want my batters to give me 300 runs to defend.

"So yeah, I was happy that as a bowling unit we were able to keep them down to a low total, and the guys knocked it off nicely." 

KFC BBL|15 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 10 6 3 0 1 0.331 0 13
2 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 9 6 3 0 0 1.319 0 12
3 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 9 6 3 0 0 1.031 0 12
4 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 9 5 3 0 1 0.566 0 11
5 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 9 5 4 0 0 -0.375 0 10
6 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 10 4 6 0 0 -0.231 0 8
7 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 10 3 7 0 0 -1.202 0 6
8 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 10 2 8 0 0 -1.212 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore