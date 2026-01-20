Knockout preview: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

It's do-or-die in Hobart as the Hurricanes host the Stars in the BBL|15 Knockout

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

What: The Knockout, KFC BBL|15

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Wednesday, January 21. Bat flip at 6.45pm AEDT, first ball at 7.30pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and Phil Gillespie (field), Donovan Koch (third), Drew Crozier (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Jackson Bird, Nikhil Chaudhary, Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott (c), Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright Ins: Jackson Bird, Charlie Wakim. Outs: Rehan Ahmed (national duties), Nathan Ellis (injured).

A devastating blow to the Hurricanes' finals ambitions, with skipper Nathan Ellis ruled out of the final due to an injury sustained in his side's last game against the Heat. The extent of the injury, and Ellis' future in BBL|15, is yet to be determined. Ben McDermott will lead the side in Ellis' absence. English spinner Rehan Ahmed also departs the squad on national duties, with Jackson Bird and Charlie Wakim recalled. Meanwhile, Jake Weatherald will be take no part in the Hurricanes' finals campaign as he prioritises his red-ball cricket with Tasmania.

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis (c), Mitch Swepson Unchanged

The Stars will field an unchanged line-up as they look to topple the reigning champions in pursuit of their maiden BBL title.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Melbourne Stars

Get the latest

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on iHeart Radio

Players to watch

Mitch Owen (Hurricanes): Hasn't reached the same heights he did last season to power the Hurricanes to their maiden title but Owen is still striking at 200 for his 146 runs in BBL|15. The powerful right-hander loves Ninja Stadium and rises to another level in finals matches, which the Stars will no doubt be wary of.

Glenn Maxwell (Stars): A quieter season by Maxwell's lofty precedent but don't let that fool you, the mercurial allrounder is built for the big moments. Has form against the Hurricanes too, it's the team he hit his epic 154 not out against back in BBL|11 while last season, with a finals spot on the line, he slammed 76no from 32 balls. In fact, Maxwell has only been dismissed once in his past four innings against Hobart, for scores of 154no, 35no, 32 and 76no, while striking at an incredible 225.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 433 2 Finn Allen F Allen 381 3 Sam Harper S Harper 371 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 324 5 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 317 6 Josh Brown J Brown 311 7 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 311 8 Liam Scott L Scott 310

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 18 2 Haris Rauf H Rauf 18 3 Peter Siddle P Siddle 16 4 Tom Curran T Curran 15 5 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 15 6 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 7 Jack Edwards J Edwards 15 8 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 14

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 33 2 Josh Brown J Brown 20 3 David Warner D Warner 20 4 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 18 5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 6 Sam Harper S Harper 15 7 Tim Seifert T Seifert 15 8 Ashton Turner A Turner 15

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Stars have won their past two BBL matches against Hobart Hurricanes, including an eight-wicket victory when they last met earlier this season (December 18, 2025); the Stars will be aiming to defeat the Hurricanes more than once in a single season for only the second time in BBL history (won two in BBL|09).

Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to avoid consecutive defeats in the BBL in Tasmania for the first time since December 2021, following their three-run loss against Brisbane Heat in their most recent match in their home state.





Melbourne Stars have a bowling economy rate of 7.6 this season, the best of any team in the competition; in addition, the Stars' bowling strike rate (16.1) is the second best of any team in the campaign (Sydney Sixers – 15.1).





Melbourne Stars duo Blake Macdonald (22.6 per cent of 53 balls faced) and Marcus Stoinis (24.5 per cent of 196 balls faced) have the best batting false shot rates of any players in BBL|15 season (minimum 10 balls faced).





(22.6 per cent of 53 balls faced) and (24.5 per cent of 196 balls faced) have the best batting false shot rates of any players in BBL|15 season (minimum 10 balls faced). Mitch Owen (Hobart Hurricanes) has recorded 3.32 runs per scoring shot in BBL|15 (146 runs scored), the best average of any player in the competition (minimum 40 runs).

What's on the line?

There are no second chances in the Knockout with the winner to march on to meet the loser of the Qualifier on Friday night and keep their championship hopes alive. For the loser, it's season over, try again in BBL|16.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Tuesday, January 20, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Ninja Stadium (Wednesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout, TBC (Friday, January 23, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger, TBC (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings