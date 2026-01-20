Quick reveals tactical 'weapon' that brought down Smith

Mahli Beardman turned the BBL|15 Qualifier in the Scorchers' favour with three decisive wickets

It may have been a "pinch me" moment for Mahli Beardman, but it was also one that he executed perfectly as his Steve Smith breakthrough all but sealed Perth Scorchers' place in the KFC BBL|15 Final.

Beardman claimed 3-20 to sink Sydney Sixers by 48 runs in Tuesday's Qualifier, but it was the prized scalp of the Aussie superstar in the 11th over that truly swung the match in his side's favour.

The 20-year-old speedster from Margaret River says the wicket was the pinnacle moment of his young career so far but it was also the result of an expertly devised plan between himself and captain Ashton Turner.

With Smith holding the key for his side after they slipped to 5-64 in reply to the Scorchers' 9-147 at Optus Stadium, Turner had noted how far the Sixers opener was moving inside the line of the ball when trying to play the short-pitched deliveries.

Smith had already hit one six over fine leg and stepped across to work the two previous balls he'd faced from Beardman to the leg side to progress to 37 from 23 balls when the bowler and captain plotted to take him further across to the off side.

"We saw how inside he was going of that short ball and how fine he was trying to hit that," Beardman said post-match.

Beardman celebrates as Smith departs for 37 // Getty

"I was pretty fortunate to have 'AT's' (Turner) experience in my corner there.

"He just said, 'I think short ball, fourth or fifth stump (line) is a real weapon here with the way he's setting up', and then I was just lucky enough to execute it somewhat decently."

Beardman, who subconsciously whipped out the chainsaw celebration made famous by Brett Lee after taking the second wicket of his first over, said it was hard not to get caught up in the emotion of more than 30,000 Scorchers fans when Smith picked out David Payne at fine leg to give him his third wicket for the match.

"(Smith's) someone that I've grown up idolising given how incredible he's been at an international level for so long, so it was a bit of a pinch me moment," Beardman said.

"That's definitely the pinnacle so far.

"There was immense support from the crowd and the energy was incredible.

"I sort of had to try and take the emotion away from it and just focus on bowling good balls to him and trying to execute.

"We knew that was a huge wicket, but they still had plenty of batting to come, so it was about just putting our head down and trying to finish the job as quick as possible."

Beardman's first full season in the Big Bash has been a breakout one, not only with the wickets he's taken (now 11 in 10 games), but the responsibility he has been tasked with throughout the tournament.

The opportunity has come following the departures of club legends Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye, and Beardman has risen to the challenge, whether it's been bowling the tough overs at the death or in the Power Surge, or taking on the opposition's best batters.

Before Smith it was his Test teammate Alex Carey in their win over Adelaide Strikers, drawing the Australian wicketkeeper to the leg side before deceiving him with a full slower ball that he chipped to cover.

David Warner is also among Beardman's victims in BBL|15, as is Melbourne Renegades' experienced Pakistan import Muhammad Rizwan.

Able to consistently hit speeds above 140kph, Beardman said his focus was making his game as "adjustable and adaptable as possible".

"It just depends on what the role is that's needed," he said. "If I can run in fast and try to bowl quick, that's always a privilege. But if 'AT' comes to me and says that we need slower balls into the deck, whatever it is.

"(With) 'Dorff' (Behrendorff) and 'AJ' (Tye) leaving, it's been a very young group. It's a very fresh group (and) a different look for what the Perth Scorchers (has) usually (been).

"But we've got great depth; 'Richo' (Jhye Richardson) coming back into the side is a massive bonus and the likes of 'Ingo' (Josh Inglis) as well.

"And then we've got plenty of support on the sidelines for the bowling unit as well. We've got Lance (Morris) who's still around, Matt Kelly, we've still got plenty of experience there.

"So as a young bowler, I'm just super fortunate to have some incredible cricketers in my corner and some good advice."

A strong performance in a high-stakes final will no doubt edge the Under-19 World Cup winner closer to a senior international debut, which could come as early as next week after he was named in Australia's T20 squad to tour Pakistan.

But his focus for now is next Sunday's decider back at Optus Stadium, his first BBL Final but an unrivalled ninth for the Scorchers as they chase a sixth men's title in the competition's 15-year history.

"It's a credit to the coach (Adam Voges) and to the coaching staff and then to the captain and senior players, it's been amazing what they've been able to do and how quickly they've been able to read (situations) and adjust," Beardman said.

"Obviously, 'Dorff' coming off an unbelievable (last) year and 'AJ' having prolonged success, it would never be easy to let them go.

"But that sort of decision making and just what the senior boys have been able to push among the group I think is what's allowed for prolonged success."

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Ninja Stadium (Wednesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v winner of Knockout, SCG (Friday, January 23, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Perth Scorchers v winner of Challenger, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings