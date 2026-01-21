Brook 'lucky' to be England captain after NZ club brawl

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has apologised to his teammates in Sri Lanka for his role in a nightclub incident in New Zealand

Harry Brook says he's lucky to be England's white-ball captain after an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in ‍New Zealand late last year.

A newspaper report said Brook was struck by a nightclub ​bouncer after being denied entry to the venue on October 31.

The 26-year-old subsequently apologised ⁠for his behaviour which he felt "brought embarrassment" to him and his team.

Talking to reporters on the eve of their one-day series against Sri Lanka, Brook said he did not consider stepping down but the thought of getting sacked "was definitely playing through my mind."

"I ‌left that decision ​to the hierarchy and look, if they'd have sacked me from ‍being captain, then I'd have been perfectly fine with it as long as I was still playing cricket for England," the batter said.

Asked if he felt lucky to be still leading the side, Brook said: "Probably slightly, yeah.

"But like I say, even if I ​had been sacked, I'd have held my hands ‌up and said, 'Look, I've made the mistake' and I'd have been perfectly fine with getting sacked from ​the job as captain, as long as I was still playing cricket."

Brook said ‍he apologised to his teammates after landing in Sri Lanka.

"I think I've got a little bit of work to do to try and regain the ​trust ​of the players," he said.

"I felt ​like I needed to say sorry for ​my actions. It's not acceptable as a player, but as a captain it's really not acceptable to do what I did in New Zealand. I'll be the first person to say that. I hold my hands up."

England play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches in Sri Lanka as part of their buildup for next month's T20 World Cup co-hosted ‍by India and Sri Lanka.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: v Ireland, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (8:30pm AEDT)

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video