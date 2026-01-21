All the squads for Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Find out how the sides will line up at the 2026 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

The tenth edition of the ICC Men's World Cup is set to be a cricketing carnival with 20 teams to bring their colours to the competition in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7.

Italy will make their cricket World Cup debut at the tournament after an inspired performance in the European Qualifiers earned them the ticket to the sport's biggest hub.

Apart from the two hosts, the top seven sides from the previous editions had their places guaranteed. The other spots were filled by the three highest-ranked T20I teams not already qualified and eight regional qualifiers.

There have already been a few head-turning selection calls as the participating nations announce their squads before they are to be locked-in on January 31.

Australia

The Australians have decided to pack their side with spin options to get the most out of the Sri Lankan surfaces on which they will play all their group games before relocating to India for the next stages.

The George Bailey-led selection unit has foregone carrying a wicketkeeping backup for Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell is the man identified for the job in their contingency plans.

Australia squad (provisional): Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

The provisional squad named is lined with players currently recovering from injuries. The side will have until the end of January to make any changes in case any of Pat Cummins (back), Josh Hazlewood or Tim David (both hamstring) are not cleared to take the field.

There are four fresh faces in the squad compared to the previous edition two years back. Xavier Bartlett is the chosen one to replace the now retired Mitchell Starc. Cooper Connolly and Matthew Kuhnemann are set for their first World Cup campaigns and Matt Short has earned a promotion from his place in the reserves last time on.

Afghanistan

Semi-finalists from the last edition, Afghanistan will once again be looking to strengthen their position among the top sides in the world.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

The Rashid Khan-led group will be bolstered by the return experienced allrounder Gulbadin Naib and fast-bowler Naveen-ul-Haq.

Also making a comeback to the side is off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who took two wickets in their first match against the West Indies in a series meant to act as a preparation for the World Cup.

Bangladesh

The Tigers have named Litton Das to lead their unit at the tournament as they aim to make it to the T20 World Cup playoffs for the first time.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam

Their strong spin attack will help them on the sub-continent tracks while they also boast of a quality pace spearhead in left-armer Mustafizur Rahman.

They do lack fire power in the batting department and will be hoping it doesn't prove to be a weak link in their campaign.

Canada

Canada claimed their spot in the tournament by winning the Americas Qualifiers. The side had defeated Ireland in 2024 and will be looking to cause some more upsets at this edition.

Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra.

Their 22-year-old captain Dilpreet Bajwa has some impressive knocks to his name in international cricket as well as Canada's T10 league. Young spinner Ansh Patel has rubbed shoulders with some of the top names in world cricket during his time in the Punjab Kings squad in the 2022 IPL season before emigrating from India.

England

Harry Brook will carry out captaincy duties for the first time at a World Cup but will have plenty of experienced campaigners to guide him.

England squad (provisional): H Brook (c), R Ahmed, J Archer (WC only), T Banton, J Bethell, J Buttler, B Carse (SL only), S Curran, L Dawson, B Duckett, W Jacks, J Overton, A Rashid, P Salt, J Tongue, L Wood

England will be hoping Jofra Archer recovers from the left side strain that ruled him out of the final two Ashes Tests in time for the tournament.

Josh Tongue, who impressed in the Archer's absence, has received his first call-up to the T20I side. But wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who faced calls to be axed from the Test side after a poor campaign in Australia, has also been dropped from the white-ball side.

India

Co-hosts India were the first side to drop their squad and it came with the surprise omission of the country's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, ‍Ishan Kishan (wk)

Sanju Samson is expected to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, the world's top-ranked batter in men's T20Is, while keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has also returned to the squad. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's form with the bat is a concern for India after a poor outing against South Africa last month, where he scored 34 runs across four innings.

Jasprit Bumrah will once again be the defending champion's strike weapon, while they also have the no.1 bowler on ICC's T20I rankings – leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy – in their camp.

Ireland

Ireland bear a look of experience and stability after retaining 12 out of their 15 squad members from the previous edition.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

One of the nation's cricketing greats in Paul Stirling will be back leading the side with Lorcan Tucker named his deputy.

Ireland are one of Australia's opponents in the group stage, alongside Sri Lanka, Oman and Zimbabwe.

Italy

Italy were the toast of the cricket world after their dream run in the European Qualifiers set them on the way to their maiden World Cup appearance at any level of the game.

The followers of the sport were equally stunned when they later announced the omission of former Australian Test player Joe Burns, who had led them through the qualifying tournament, from the main event.

Italy squad: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca.

South Africa-born Wayne Madsen has instead been handed over the captaincy, while former Proteas allrounder JJ Smuts is a major addition for the Azzurri.

Namibia

This will be the African nation's fourth consecutive appearance at the Men's T20 World Cup. They have retained much of their group from the previous edition, but will miss their stalwart David Wiese, who has since retired from international cricket.

Gerhard Erasmus will continue to lead the side and will also lead the charge with the bat.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. TR: Alexander Volschenk.

Allrounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who made headlines in 2024 with his 33-ball century against Nepal – the fastest in men's T20Is at the time, will be another key cog in the lineup, having finished as the top bowler at the Africa Qualifiers for the tournament.

Nepal

Set for their third appearance at the men's T20 World Cup, the side from the Himalayan nation has a young leader in 23-year-old Rohit Paudel.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam

Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is the most recognisable name on the squad, having played in the Big Bash and IPL among other leagues.

Vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee is ranked among the top allrounders in the shortest format and is one of the handful of batters to have hit six sixes in an over in a T20I, a feat he accomplished against Qatar in 2024.

Netherlands

Netherlands' path to their seventh T20 World Cup came via the European Qualifiers. Scott Edwards leads the side that will welcome back some experienced campaigners like Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann among a few others.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar

The long list of returnees also means several names who were part of the side's recent series have been left out, which has the potential to cause issues with the team's stability going into the tournament.

New Zealand

The Kiwis boast of plenty of World Cup experience with quick Jacob Duffy the only member of their squad who is yet to feature at the T20 tournament.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi Reserve: Kyle Jamieson

Captain Mitchell Santner leads a strong group packed with spin allrounders, while they also possess an accomplished pace unit.

New Zealand will be pleased with the form of their batters going into the tournament. Finn Allen has been in an explosive touch in BBL|15, where Tim Seifert also fired a century. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell was unstoppable in the ODI series in India, posting two tons and an 84.

Oman

Oman made it to the T20 World Cup by finishing second in the Asia-EAP Qualifiers. They will be led by experienced top-order batter Jatinder Singh.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (captain), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.

The side will have some work to do after failing to win a single game at last year's Men's T20 Asia Cup and they have duly made five changes to their squad from that tournament.

Like the previous edition of the tournament, Oman have again been grouped alongside Australia, with Sri Lanka, Ireland and Zimbabwe making up the rest of their opponents.

Pakistan

TBA

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have named a 25-strong preliminary squad as they look to fine tune their preparations and give a chance to their players to make a strong case for selection in the final squad.

The co-hosts have a new captain in Dasun Shanaka, who replaces Charith Asalanka at the helm.

Sri Lanka (provisional): Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

There is no shortage of experience in the group and a versatile spin attack made up of the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana can be expected to feast on the assistance provided by their home tracks.

South Africa

The runners-up from the last edition will be looking to go one better and add more silverware to their cabinet after their ICC World Test Championship win last year.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi ‍Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith

Unlike many other sides, the Proteas have stuck to their strength and packed a fast-bowling heavy attack. The return of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje from injuries is a big boost for the Aiden Markram-led team.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is back after reversing his international return while Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton have been dropped.

UAE

TBA

USA

TBA

West Indies

TBA

Zimbabwe

After missing out of the previous edition, Zimbabwe won the African Qualifiers in front of a home crowd to return to the tournament in 2026. The side has an experienced leader in Sikandar Raza, who will be well supported by veteran keeper-batter Brendan Taylor.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Blessing Muzarabani is back from injury to spearhead Zimbabwe's pace attack, which will have the guidance of former West Indies great Courtney Walsh, who has been appointed by the side as a bowling consultant.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video