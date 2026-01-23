Super Smith sends Sixers into BBL|15 Final, books Scorchers rematch

The BBL's two most successful sides will meet again in the title decider after the Sixers saw off the Hurricanes in the Challenger

Another Steve Smith special has powered Sydney Sixers into the KFC BBL|15 Final, setting up a mouthwatering rematch with Perth Scorchers in Sunday's season decider.

Smith again led the way for the Sixers with an electric 65 from 43 balls as the home side posted 8-198 after they were asked to bat first by the Hobart Hurricanes in Friday's Challenger final at the SCG.

It was the Sixers' highest-ever total against the Hurricanes, with support coming from young guns Joel Davies (27 off 12) and Lachy Shaw (21 off 13) in an exciting glimpse into the team's next generation.

With 199 needed, Tim Ward (13) crashed Ben Dwarshuis for a huge six in the first over of the chase as he kept the visitors in sight of the required rate early.

Unbreakable Aussie superstar Mitchell Starc again struck in his first over to remove Ward's opening partner Mitch Owen (13), but with the left-armer's Test teammate Beau Webster (24) and stand-in skipper Ben McDermott (40 off 26) at the crease, the Hurricanes were always a chance.

But no one could stay with McDermott after Webster fell to Dwarshuis as emerging allrounder Davies (2-17) struck in consecutive balls to remove the dangerous pair of Nikhil Chaudhary and Matthew Wade – the second a cracking one-handed caught an bowled.

Dwarshuis (3-26) finished with three wickets after also finding himself on a hat-trick, while Starc (2-29) picked up McDermott for his second to ice the contest as the Hurricanes folded for 141 in the 18th over.

The Sixers' 57-run win pits the league's two most successful clubs against each other once again with the BBL trophy on the line, with the Scorchers looking to add an unprecedented sixth men's title to their cabinet and the Sixers a third.

The two sides have met five times previously in the BBL Final, with the Scorchers holding a 3-2 advantage. Perth have also won their two meetings this season, both at Optus Stadium, including a 48-run win in last Tuesday's Qualifier.

"Setting a total of was 198, we knew it should be enough and then to put a performance on like that with the ball, it was awesome, and to contribute when I did was nice," said Davies, who pipped Smith for player of the match after his all-round effort.

Missing Pakistan star Babar Azam after he was abruptly recalled by his country for international duties 24 hours before the match, veteran opener Daniel Hughes (13) took on the new ball alongside Smith, helping the Sixers to a pacy start as they raced to 1-40 after the Powerplay.

The defending champions badly missed the experience of captain Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out with hamstring tightness pre-match as Riley Meredith, despite taking three wickets, was belted to all corners of the ground.

Meredith's third over, the 16th of the innings, cost him 19 on his way to 3-52 from his four, but it wasn't even the most expensive of the innings as Billy Stanlake (2-46 from four) and Will Prestwidge (0-29 from two) both coughed up overs of 20 runs.

In the absence of English import Chris Jordan, who was picked as a specialist batter, it was the Hurricanes spinners that restricted the Sixers from posting a total in excess of 200.

Nikhil Chaudhary (0-18) took at opening over and bowled superbly to concede less than a run-a-ball for his four-over spell, while Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (2-33) picked up the crucial wickets of Smith and opposition skipper Moises Henriques (19).

Smith was the Sixers' top scorer for the fifth time in as many games this season, setting the tone with consecutive fours in Meredith's second over.

The lone six of Smith's innings flew into the Brewongle Stand off Prestwidge, though not quite as high as the shot that landed on the roof of that same grandstand in Smith's last game at the SCG.

Smith mined the area behind the stumps, particularly past third, and brought up his third half-century of the tournament with a cut shot that bounced once for four past backward point – one of his nine fours for the innings.

Stanlake was key early before becoming expensive late, picking up Hughes in his 100th game for the Sixers and No.3 Josh Philippe (15) before they could forge extensive partnerships with Smith.

Smith was a victim of his own creativity after taking the Power Surge, losing his stumps after switching to left-handed in attempt to launch the leg-spin of Hossain into the stands.

Meredith pulled the Sixers back with two wickets and a run out in the penultimate over, but the home side scrambled to almost 200 eight down in the final over, which proved more than enough to secure their spot in the season decider against the Scorchers.

A final limited release of ticket for the Final will go on sale at 10am AWST (1pm AEDT) on Saturday.

– with AAP

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

Final: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

