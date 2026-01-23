BBL|15 Final preview: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

Get everything you need to know as the Scorchers and Sixers battle it out for the ultimate prize in BBL|15

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

What: The Final, KFC BBL|15

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

When: Sunday, January 25. Bat flip at 3.30pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 4.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: A final release of tickets will go on sale at 10am AWST (1pm AEDT) on Saturday. Get them here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Sam Nogajski and Donovan Koch (field), Phil Gillespie (third), Gerard Abood (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: To be announced

The Scorchers have found form at the back end of the season and enter the BBL|15 Final on a four-game winning streak. Coach Adam Voges said injured pair Joel Paris (groin) and Ashton Agar (calf) would be given every chance to prove their fitness, but whether they're selected is another question. The form of allrounders Aaron Hardie and Cooper Connolly batting in the top order gives the home side flexibility to play and extra batter or bowler in the decider depending on conditions.

Sydney Sixers: To be announced

The Sixers face their second trip to Perth in a week after securing their spot in the decider with a convincing 57-run win over the Hurricanes on Friday. Veteran opener Daniel Hughes contributed a quickfire 13 having replaced Babar Azam after he was abruptly pulled from the BBL for Pakistan national duties.

Aussie stars Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith were again on song in the Challenger and will be key to the Sixers' title hopes, as will Joel Davies who hit 27 off 12 balls and took two wickets in a superb all-round display.

Club news

Perth Scorchers

Sydney Sixers

Players to watch

Mahli Beardman (Scorchers): The 20-year-old speedster rose to the occasion in his first Big Bash final with three huge wickets, including that of Australian star Steve Smith. Coach Adam Voges believes Beardman is getting better with every game he's played this season, so can he leave his mark on a BBL Final like a 19-year-old Cooper Connolly did the last time the Scorchers reached the decider?

STEVE SMITH IS OUT 😱



Steve Smith (Sixers): It just has to be Smith, doesn't it? Despite having played just five games, the superstar batter is now the Sixers' highest run-scorer in BBL|15 following his 65 off 43 balls in the Challenger, taking his tally to 275 at 68.75 striking at 167. Smith will have a point to prove too after being unable to get his side home against the Scorchers earlier in the week when he fell to young quick Mahli Beardman for 37.

Entertainment

Australian indie rockers The Jungle Giants will pump up the volume at the BBL|15 Final as the headline entertainment act, taking to the stage for two sets – one pre-game and another during the innings break.

The Jungle Giants will play at the BBL|15 Final // Morgan Hancock-Getty

The bumper crowd at the season decider can expect an epic show on and off the field, with the Jungle Giants setlist to include major hits 'Used to Be In Love', 'Heavy Hearted' and more, and they'll be accompanied by pyro lighting up Optus Stadium.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 433 2 Finn Allen F Allen 430 3 Sam Harper S Harper 381 4 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 334 5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 324 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 322 7 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 316 8 Josh Brown J Brown 311

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 20 2 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 18 3 Jack Edwards J Edwards 18 4 Tom Curran T Curran 16 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 16 6 Peter Siddle P Siddle 16 7 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 15 8 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 37 2 Josh Brown J Brown 20 3 David Warner D Warner 20 4 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 18 5 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 17 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 16 8 Sam Harper S Harper 15

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

This will be the second BBL Final at Optus Stadium after a 19-year-old Cooper Connolly inspired an epic Perth Scorchers comeback to win the BBL|12 championship. The Scorchers also previously hosted four deciders at the WACA Ground and one at Marvel Stadium in BBL|11.





The Scorchers are hunting an unprecedented sixth title, and the Sixers their fourth. Perth have played off in nine of the 15 BBL Finals, the most of any team. Incredibly, it will be the sixth time the two sides have battled it out for title honours in the competition's 15-season existence.





their fourth. Perth have played off in nine of the 15 BBL Finals, the most of any team. Incredibly, it will be the sixth time the two sides have battled it out for title honours in the competition's 15-season existence. The average total batting first at Optus Stadium in BBL|15 is 141 from 20 overs, the second lowest of any venue to host multiple games this season, ahead of the MCG (135.5). The highest first innings total at Optus Stadium this season is 153, scored by the Scorchers against the Strikers, which is the lowest of the any of the 10 venues to host multiple matches.





Perth Scorchers' Aaron Hardie has scored 102 runs in the final five overs of the innings in BBL|15, the most of any batter this season.





has scored 102 runs in the final five overs of the innings in BBL|15, the most of any batter this season. Perth Scorchers fast bowler David Payne has a dot ball percentage of 50.9 from 114 balls bowled this season, the best rate of any player to have bowled more than two overs. Scorchers captain Ashton Turner has bowled exactly two overs and has a dot ball percentage of 83.3 (10 of 12 balls bowled).

What's on the line?

It all comes down to this with the winner to be crowned BBL|15 champions! It would be an unprecedented sixth men's title for the Scorchers if they can get over the line in front of their home fans, with the Sixers gunning for their fourth men's crown and first since BBL|10.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

Final: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

