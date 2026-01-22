Confident Scorchers flip the script to overcome bat flip woes

Chasing totals has been the way to go for teams in T20s, but Scorchers' strong defending record has fuelled their run to the Final

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner has hardly had any luck at the bat flip in KFC BBL|15. But his side's on-field fortunes paint a contrasting picture.

Finishing on top of the table and securing a home BBL Final in a closely fought season, where the make-up of the finals series was decided with the last of the home-and-away games, is in itself an achievement the Scorchers camp can be proud of.

But a closer look at how they achieved those results reveals the true extent of their dominance this season.

The Scorchers lost their ninth bat flip of the tournament in the Qualifier final at the Optus Stadium on Tuesday, and despite the 39C heat, Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques was happy to ask them to post a target – a simple choice that aligns with the current trend in the T20 format.

The home side only managed to put 147 on the board, a seemingly small target for an opposition that had an on-song Steve Smith in its ranks.

But the efforts of Scorchers' youngsters Mahli Beardman and Cooper Connolly didn't even let the Sixers cross into three-figures, giving their side a direct ticket and hosting rights for Sunday's season decider.

The team has in fact done it throughout the season. Because they have had to.

In a format that heavily favours the chasing side, the Scorchers emerged as the most successful unit in regular season despite being sent in to bat in eight of their 10 games.

They were able to successfully defend on six of those occasions – amounting to a win percentage of 62.5.

That's more than double of the figure for all the teams combined, with only 12 out of the 39 – or 30 per cent – completed home-and-away matches in BBL|15 won batting first.

The fact that the choice to bat first was made only once during the season shows how undesirable teams have found that option.

The anomaly came in a day game, and Sydney Thunder's decision ultimately didn't pay off as Brisbane Heat comfortably chased down their 180.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges is well aware of the statistics setting his side apart from the rest of the competition.

"No doubt, the trend has been that batting second has been an advantage," he told media after their Qualifier win over the Sixers. "But we've been able to buck that trend a little bit, so we'll take that confidence in (to the Final)."

Turner's decision to bowl first on both the occasions he has won the flip is an indication that setting totals has not been a choice for his side either, but a challenge their batting line-up has been able to successfully tackle more often than not.

The Scorchers have produced the four highest first innings totals this season. Ironically, given their success setting a target, they were unable to defend their highest score – 257 against the Heat at the Gabba.

However, none of their five 200 plus totals have come in Perth, where they will host the winner of the Challenger between the Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes to decide the BBL|15 champions.

Voges believes their successful defence of a sub-150 total against the Sixers in the Qualifier will thus be a major confidence booster ahead of the title clash.

"The message to the boys (on Tuesday) was we continue to build belief that we can win any game from any situation," he said.

"I think that's been a theme of the Perth Scorchers for the entirety of the Big Bash, and we've shown it throughout this tournament as well.

"We've lost nine out of the 11 bat flips. So, whatever we have to do first come Sunday, we know we can navigate that.

"Whatever situation we find ourselves in, we'll have that belief that we can win."

04:14 Play video BBL's best take on Big Bash Pyramid Challenge

Voges is confident that playing the Final at home will ultimately be advantageous as his side have been able to assess the conditions at Optus Stadium, even though he suggests the game will be played on a new wicket – the one that is used for Test matches at the Perth venue.

The coach was all praise for their Kiwi import Finn Allen, who has been in explosive form at the top of the order and also top-scored in the Qualifier with 49. But he expects the rest of the batting unit to step up in the decider.

"I think we're learning each time we go out there, and we'll be as well-equipped as we can be come Sunday," he said.

"I guess that's what a home ground advantage is, that you get more opportunity, more experience to be able to navigate those conditions.

"He (Allen) has picked it up as well as anyone and will be important on Sunday."

01:18 Play video Allen breaks Big Bash record in another top knock

To maximise their output with the bat, Voges confirmed the Scorchers would continue with a flexible approach to their order.

Connolly, who has batted first drop this season, was pushed down to No.5 on Tuesday, with Aaron Hardie taking his spot at No.3.

Voges revealed it was a tactical ploy to present the best matchups against the Sixers as well as to give Hardie an opportunity earlier in the innings.

But the change did not have a desired effect as neither got going in their innings, with Hardie scoring 17 off 19 balls and Connolly adding eight off 11.

"We just felt that we wanted to throw something a little bit different at the Sixers, particularly with Mitch Starc up the top, and his record to left-handers," Voges explained.

"We've got five or six batters who are playing pretty well at the moment, who all want to face more balls and get up the order.

"I think we'll wait to see who the opposition are and what we think is our best line-up."

Giving an update on the recoveries of injured players Joel Paris (groin) and Ashton Agar (calf), Voges said they would give the duo every chance to prove their availability for selection for the Final.

The Scorchers announced on Tuesday that left-armer Paris had re-signed with club for next season.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, SCG (Friday, January 23, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Perth Scorchers v winner of Challenger, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings