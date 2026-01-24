From crossroads to U19 history: Malajczuk charts cricket success

Australian opener Will Malajczuk broke the record for the fastest century at the U19 World Cup with his 51-ball ton against Japan

The image of a left-hander blasting a whirlwind century after putting his hand up to open the batting for an Australian side in need is fresh in the memories of cricket fans.

When Travis Head unleashed his attack on England in Perth in the first Test of the recently concluded Ashes series, West Australia youngster Will Malajczuk – part of the Australian training group for that game – was watching closely from the sidelines.

Now representing the country at the ICC U19 Men's World Cup, the southpaw smashed a rollicking hundred on Tuesday night having received a similar promotion.

Four months back, Malajczuk had slotted in the middle order in a series against India under-19s, where he also served as the Australian captain. The side's underwhelming performance forced a slew of changes to the batting unit for the age-group World Cup, leaving a vacancy at the top of the order.

Malajczuk asked to be given the role – one he had performed for other teams in the past – and the management and coaches complied.

On Tuesday against Japan in Australia's second game of the U19 World Cup, he proved the right call was made with his record-breaking knock of 102 that blasted the team to a humongous win and straight into the Super Sixes stage of the competition.

Malajczuk's uninhibited 51-ball century, which he brought up in just the 14th over of the run chase, is the fastest in the history of the U19 World Cup.

The 18-year-old is stoked to find himself on top of a list that also features the likes of Shaun Marsh and Virat Kohli.

"It's a really cool one to have on the resume," Malajczuk said. "It's pretty surreal thinking about now scoring a hundred for Australia."

It's not just the spunk and the big-scoring abilities that connects the youngster to Head. The shades of the senior Aussie are palpable in the way he describes his on-field personality.

"I think I'm more of a cool, calm and composed character," he says.

"(I try to) just relax and get into the head of the bowlers and not show as much emotion as possible."

He also shares an interesting habit with another dashing opener from the past – Virender Sehwag. Just like the former Indian batter, singing to himself in the middle is his preferred method to keep his mind focussed on the task – see the ball and hit it if it's there to be hit.

Malajczuk, who smashed five sixes and 12 fours on the way to his memorable hundred, reveals he has been given the licence for that.

"The coaching staff and the players can just give me the freedom to play the way I want to," he said.

"I wouldn't say it's my role to be the aggressor, but I think it's just playing the way I want to play, and if I get the ball, I'm going to go for it."

Malajczuk had got off with the same intent in the first match of the tournament against Ireland, scoring 22 off just 12 deliveries with two sixes and fours apiece.

But his batting craft is not just about a gung-ho approach. He has been working on his strike-rotation and adding more ways to score to his arsenal in the WA camp.

The 135-run opening stand with Nitesh Samuel against Japan was a fine display of that.

Malajczuk credited his opening partner, who has himself notched up unbeaten scores of 77 and 60 in the first two games, for his role in the pair's strong start for the side.

"I think he has impressed everyone with the way he's gone about it," he said.

"(With) his temperament and the way he likes to tear down bowlers in the way of waiting for his ball and getting that single to get me on strike.

"We communicate really well with each other, and I think we contrast our batting really well."

Offering a handy off-spin option to go with his exploits with the bat, Malajczuk has naturally drawn comparisons to fellow WA allrounder, Cooper Connolly.

Four years his senior, Connolly has gone on to represent the Australia in all three formats since leading the country at the 2022 edition of the U19 World Cup.

Connolly and rising-star quick Mahli Beardman – the player of the final from Australia's triumphant campaign at the previous U19 World Cup – are the latest success stories of WA's cricket pathways and both have played an important role in the Perth Scorchers' run to the KFC BBL|15 Final.

Malajczuk, who hails from Wembley Downs in Perth, is expected to follow in their steps after his showing earlier this week.

Asked whether he dreams of donning the Scorchers orange or if the Baggy Green is the goal, the allrounder declares his ambition to excel in all formats of the game.

The opportunities have already started to flow in for Malajczuk.

In September, he had to skip one of the one-dayers against India after being called into the WA squad for their One-Day Cup tie against South Australia in Adelaide. Later, the golden chance to spend time with the Ashes squad came about.

Part of that Australian group was a player Malajczuk has followed very closely and looks up to – his clubmate from WA Premier cricket, Cameron Green.

"He really inspires me," he said of his fellow Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club representative.

"Being an allrounder – obviously a bit different, him being a pace allrounder – but I love the way he goes about it.

"He's starting to become really more attacking, and it's really cool to see and watch."

Malajczuk is also pleased to see his game being compared to Quinton de Kock, having been forthright about modelling his game on the South African keeper-batter's in the past.

For the string of success he has seen in the last six month, it is hard to imagine the young cricketer was at crossroads just before the start of the season and could have potentially been lost to another sport.

Until last winter, Malajczuk was kicking goals for the Claremont Football Club in the WAFL colts competition.

But sitting in Namibia, after his history-making World Cup knock, he had no hesitation in confirming he has bid goodbye to footy.

"I've definitely made the decision to pursue cricket," he was unwavering in his declaration.

"I really formed that decision probably five or six months ago in the middle of the footy season, where I played a few games with Claremont and then kind of got some really good opportunities in the cricket space.

"I'm really happy just to set off on my cricket journey."

Australia's U19 World Cup fixtures

Jan 16: Australia beat Ireland by 8 wickets

Jan 20: Australia beat Japan by 8 wickets

Jan 23: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets

Super Sixes: January 25-February 1

Feb 3: First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Feb 4: Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Feb 6: Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c, VIC), Kasey Barton (NSW), William Byrom (NSW), Naden Cooray (NSW), Jayden Draper (QLD), Steven Hogan (QLD), Thomas Hogan (ACT), Ben Gordon (QLD), John James (NSW), Charles Lachmund (QLD), Alex Lee-Young (NSW), Will Malajczuk (WA), Nitesh Samuel (NSW), Hayden Schiller (SA), Aryan Sharma (VIC)

All matches start 6:30pm AEDT, and broadcast exclusively live on Prime Video