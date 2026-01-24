Young Joel's big impact key to Sixers' title push

Allrounder Joel Davies has made the most of stable opportunities to leave a mark on Sydney Sixers' journey to BBL|15 Final

He might still be in the infancy of his professional cricket career, but Joel Davies is quickly stamping himself as one of the keys to the Sydney Sixers success.

And that's not just their long-term success, either.

Davies shapes as a key figure in this Sunday's BBL|15 Final against the Perth Scorchers after securing Player of the Match honours in the Challenger final against the Hobart Hurricanes.

His multi-skilled feats saw him first contribute a rapid mid-innings 27 from 12 deliveries, and then follow it up with a two-over spell of 2-17 that saw him tease out the wickets of Nikhil Chaudhary (4) and Matthew Wade (0) in successive balls in the 12th over of the Hurricanes' run chase.

10:00 Play video The Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes | BBL|15

"The first over wasn't great tonight," Davies admitted after the match, "so I was happy to come back and finish it off a bit better."

Finish it off he did.

His left-arm spinners were first introduced into the attack for the seventh over, and by his third ball he found himself being hammered into the crowd by Ben McDermott.

Twelve runs conceded by over's end, Davies next found himself with the ball after the halfway mark, and it was at this point that things started to happen.

He dismissed Chaudhary with his first ball, brilliantly caught in the deep by a sprawling Jack Edwards.

Then, in a moment that will definitely be appearing in the end-of-season highlight reel, Davies had Wade caught-and-bowled, diving to his left and holding the ball safely with his left hand at full stretch.

Oh my goodness!



That is a SUPERB caught & bowled dismissal from Joel Davies 🫨 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/qD3qhZ0PeI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2026

In an instant, the game was gone. The Hurricanes' title defence was over and the Sixers were now safely on their way to the BBL|15 Final.

"I probably could have got two hands to it, but we'll take it," he laughed.

"It's good for the cameras!

"I do a lot of work on it (his fielding). If I don't perform with the bat or ball, I can still have an impact on the game in the field."

Davies has enjoyed a terrific BBL campaign, making a series of handy contributions with the bat (three not outs from seven innings at a 163.88 strike rate) and 14 wickets with the ball, conceding only 6.0 runs per over.

01:42 Play video Davies delivers with bat and ball to steer Sixers home

"At the New South Wales Blues, I've been working a lot with Anthony Clark, the spin bowling coach there. He's helped me a fair bit," Davies continued.

"I always check back in with (former Australia spinner) Steve O'Keefe as well. He's the guru.

"What's Steve has been saying is, we're both pretty similar. We don't spin the ball too much, so it's just (a matter of) trying to keep the ball out of the batter's swinging arc (as) more defensive bowlers.

"If we get the odd wicket here and there, it's a bonus."

Entering the season, Davies had played only 10 BBL matches, and just the three in BBL|14. Further, he had only bowled handful of times and claimed just the one wicket.

Fast forward two short months and suddenly his name is one that must surely rank among the first chosen for the Sixers at selection.

"I think (it is a matter of) just a bit more experience and I think confidence in myself, to be honest," Davies explained.

"I think in (previous) seasons, I thought I was filling a number in a way. I wasn't bowling and I was batting seven or eight, that I wasn't really in the team to do either one.

"Now I think I'm I've solidified my spot that I'm in there to bat and bowl."

He will be called upon again for the final against the Scorchers out west, and if this season is any guide, he will play a decisive role if the Sixers are to lift the trophy for a fourth time.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

Final: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings