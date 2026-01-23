Second Perth trek in a week no issue for ironman Starc

Champion left-armer fondly recalls his last trip to Perth for a BBL Final when the Sixers won the inaugural title

Australian cricket's ironman Mitchell Starc will draw on some of his fondest Big Bash memories from way back at the competition's beginnings as he seeks to sign off on a sensational summer with more silverware.

After five Ashes Tests and four BBL games in eight days, Starc is set for one final push in Sunday's KFC BBL|15 Final before he puts his feet up after a gruelling 10 weeks.

With 31 wickets to earn player-of-the-series honours in Australia's 4-1 triumph over England, the champion left-armer has added a further nine wickets striking almost once in every 10 balls to help his Sydney Sixers into another Big Bash decider.

Starc and Test teammate Steve Smith were again in full flight in Friday's convincing 57-run Challenger win to knock out defending champions Hobart, Smith top scoring with 65 before Starc picked up two wickets, including Hurricanes stand-in skipper Ben McDermott (40) to ice the match.

"Four overs to go," he remarked post-match when asked how his body was feeling.

"It's going to be 20 hours on a plane this week with four games. Steve and I have got another game left in us, so it's all good … the two old boys have got a final to play and then we're feet up.

"It's exciting to play a final.

"We sat down at the end of that Sydney Test and said we're going to try and help get the Sixers to a final.

"Now we're trying to help him get the title and it'll be a good night on Sunday if we can do so."

Despite facing a second cross-country flight in a week on Saturday in the Sixers' quest for a fourth men's title, Starc returns to Perth with fond memories from his last BBL Final, also in the West Australian capital.

Back in BBL|01, a then 21-year-old Starc took two wickets as the Sixers upstaged the home side at the WACA Ground to claim the inaugural Big Bash League crown.

It was start of what has developed into the competition's fiercest rivalry, with Sunday's title bout set to be the sixth time the two clubs have meet in the BBL Final, with the Scorchers holding the advantage 3-2.

"Steve, 'Moey' (captain Moises Henriques) and I were there year one, so I have fond memories of that first year, obviously winning the title over in the west against Perth," Starc said.

"Maybe, we can call on some of that … obviously playing them a few nights ago, we know what were in for.

"We've got a core group that's been together throughout the 15 years, some have come in and some have gone, but we've managed to stay together as a group for long periods of time.

"It's no different with this group and hopefully we can get the job done."

Starc's four overs on Sunday will take his tally to 204 bowled since the start of November – only Scott Boland (184.5), who also played every Ashes Test, has come close to that mark in Australian cricket in that period, with Queensland and Melbourne Stars leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson (156.1) the next on the list almost 50 overs behind.

But having retired from T20 internationals and with his next engagement not until late March when he returns to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, Starc said he'd enjoyed his return to Sixers colours for the first time in more than a decade.

"It's a fun group to be around," he said. "It's been a quick return; I haven't had much time other than flights and games.

"One thing the Sixers do really well is have a core group that have been together for a long time.

"Looking from afar through some of the summers, it's a group that has a lot of fun, play free-swing cricket, are highly successful and highly skilled, and people want to be part of that.

"The Sixers have played a lot of good cricket throughout the tournament.

"It'd be a nice way to cap off a pretty successful summer if we can play our part on Sunday."

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

Final: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings