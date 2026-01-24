Travel-weary Sixers aim to turn tables on Scorchers

Sydney Sixers have taken four flights in eight day while the Scorchers have been based in Perth for the ten days preceding their Final clash

Sunday will mark another chapter in the BBL's greatest rivalry, and Sydney Sixers will need to dig deep into their energy reserves to turn the tables on their arch nemesis.

The Perth Scorchers will be aiming to land a record-extending title No.6 when they host the Sixers at Optus Stadium in the BBL decider.

The match is Perth's ninth grand final across 15 years, and they will start as warm favourites in front of a sellout crowd of more than 50,000 adoring fans.

The Sixers will be appearing in their eighth grand final and are aiming for title No.4.

But the visitors enter Sunday's decider on the back of an energy-sapping travel schedule which had them fly to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and back to Perth in the space of eight days.

In contrast, the Scorchers haven't left Perth since returning from their 50-run win over the Melbourne Renegades on January 15.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques was meant to face the media in Perth at 3.30pm local time on Saturday in a joint press conference with Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner.

But given the Sixers only arrived in Perth earlier that afternoon on the back of Friday night's Challenger win over Hobart at the SCG, Henriques pulled out of the media opportunity to focus on recovery.

It left Turner to front the media alone, but the experienced Scorchers star doesn't believe the Sixers' heavy travel load will have too much of an impact.

"I mean, it's annoying no doubt," Turner said of travel burdens in general.

"That time spent travelling can be frustrating and it can be tiring.

"But to be honest, unless you're one of those players who has a niggle and is touch and go to be match fit to perform ... once the game starts and adrenaline kicks in, I don't think it has as big an impact on performance as you'd think."

Sunday's grand final marks the sixth time in 15 seasons the Scorchers and Sixers are meeting in the decider.

The Sixers won the first final against their arch rivals in BBL 01, but the Scorchers have prevailed in three of the past four deciders between the two sides, the most recent being in BBL|11.

Some things never change 🏆



For the sixth time in BBL history, the @ScorchersBBL & @SixersBBL will meet in The Final.



💖 BBL|01

🧡 BBL|04

🧡 BBL|06

💖 BBL|10

🧡 BBL|11

❓ #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/97jz0xjSEG — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2026

The Scorchers have beaten the Sixers twice this season – by five wickets in a rain-affected season opener, and by 48 runs in The Qualifier on Tuesday when Sydney were skittled for 99 in 15 overs.

"We have a lot of respect for them as a club and as a team," Turner said of the Sixers when asked about the great rivalry.

"They have some similar values that we hold close to our heart.

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner poses with the BBL|15 Trophy on the eve of the Final at Optus Stadium // Getty

"We're seeing some familiar faces who we've come up against on numerous occasions, and that's something that we've taken into our strategy with our list management over the last decade.

"At the end of the day, I think we've been the two best cricket teams for the duration of this competition, and it's probably no surprise that we've ended up playing against each other in a lot of finals."

Scorchers paceman Joel Paris, who hasn't played since injuring his groin on January 7, has been named in the extended squad, but spinner Ashton Agar (calf) couldn't recover in time.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

Final: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

