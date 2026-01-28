Litchfield's strong WPL run ended by injury

The youngster's recovery from a quad injury will be closely monitored as Australia prepare to take on India in a multi-format series next month

Phoebe Litchfield's formidable campaign in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) has been cut short by a quad injury.

The stylish left-hander amassed 243 runs in six innings and was crucial to the prospects of her new side, UP Warriorz.

A CA spokesperson confirmed Litchfield had returned home to Australia to begin her rehab ahead of the multi-format series against India that starts on February 15.

The decision to return home is likely to be a precautionary move, with the opening T20I only 18 days away on the calendar.

Litchfield played her last game in the Indian league on January 22, making 32 off 27 deliveries as her side went down to the Gujarat Giants.

The 22-year-old was in good touch in her six appearances this season, striking at over 150 and hitting two fifties with a high score of 78. She was sitting at the top of the runs tally before being ruled out of the competition.

The Meg Lanning-led Warriorz have signed England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones as Litchfield's replacement but losing their top run-getter will severely dent the chances of the side facing an uphill battle to qualify for the playoffs.

Warriorz are currently placed at the bottom of the points table but have a game on hand over the rest of the sides. They will realistically need wins in their remaining two games and will also have to improve their net run rate to take one of the two remaining playoff spots.

Australia are expected to announce their squad for the multi-format series in the coming days.

Litchfield's is among the names that have appeared in speculations on Alyssa Healy's prospective successor(s) in the captaincy position, with the iconic keeper-batter set to hang up her boots at the end of the series.

