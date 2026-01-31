Kishan's rampage sets up India's run-fest win over Kiwis

Ishan Kishan's century and a five-for from Arshdeep Singh powered India's 46-run win over the Black Caps in a high-scoring game

Ishan Kishan has smashed a 42-ball hundred as India showcased their batting firepower ahead of next month's ‍T20 World Cup, beating New Zealand by 46 runs in Thiruvananthapuram ​to seal a 4-1 series win.

Kishan clobbered 10 sixes in an incendiary 103 ⁠off 43 balls to anchor India's imposing 5-271 at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen did his best in response, hammering six sixes in a 38-ball 80 but the Black Caps were eventually bowled out for 225 with ‌two balls ​left in the innings after India seamer Arshdeep Singh took a ‍career-best 5-51.

Earlier, Kishan, who missed the previous game in Visakhapatnam with a niggle, returned at number three and tore into the attack from the outset.

Ish Sodhi bore the brunt in the 12th over, when Kishan lashed four fours ​and two sixes in a seven-ball ‌over that cost 29 runs.

After playing second fiddle to Kishan for much of their rapid 137-run ​stand off 58 balls, India captain Suryakumar Yadav (63) then exhibited his own ‍power-hitting prowess by smashing three sixes off a Jacob Duffy over.

Kishan brought up his 100 with a six before Duffy deceived him with ​a ​slow bouncer and Hardik ​Pandya smacked four sixes in his 42 ​off 17 balls down the order.

New Zealand lost opener Tim Seifert cheaply, but Allen and Rachin Ravindra (30) kept them in the hunt with a century stand before their chase was derailed.

After spinner Axar Patel (3-33) removed Allen and Glenn Phillips, seamer Arshdeep demolished the New Zealand middle order to claim his maiden five-wicket ‍haul in T20 Internationals.