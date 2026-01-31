Windies out-gun Proteas in 10-over shootout

West Indies will head to the T20 World Cup with a confidence boost after beating hosts South Africa in their final warm-up match

Shimron Hetmyer has smashed an unbeaten 48 off 22 balls to help West Indies to ‍a six-run victory over hosts South Africa in a T20 ​International reduced to 10 overs per side in Johannesburg.

The Proteas had already wrapped up the three-match series going into the final fixture at The Wanderers ⁠on Saturday, when the threat of lightning on the Highveld shortened the ‌contest.

Rain delayed the start for nearly two hours and reduced it to 16 overs per side.

South Africa ​won the toss and sent the tourists in to ‍bat for the third time in the series.

West Indies were 1-66 after six overs when an hour-long rain delay further reduced the game to 10 overs per side.

Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope (48 from 25 balls) helped the tourists to 3-114 from their allotment.

The target ​for the home side was adjusted ‌to 125 via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but West Indies applied early ​pressure through their spinners.

Quinton de Kock (28) took 18 off the first over but captain Aiden Markram (2) was caught off a top-edged pull in the second.

Akeal Hosein (1-25) and Gudakesh Motie (3-17) put ‍the Proteas on the back foot and as the asking rate grew, they lost wickets at regular ​intervals.

South ​Africa needed 16 off ​the last over from Shamar ​Joseph, who bowled a succession of yorkers to close out the game for the visitors.

The Proteas received good news before play when David Miller was "medically cleared" to participate in his sixth T20 World Cup. A groin injury sidelined him from the series with West Indies.

Both countries now head to the World Cup where the two-time champions start against Scotland on February 7, while 2024 runners-up South Africa's first match is against ‍Canada on February 9.

With AP.