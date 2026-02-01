Pakistan spinner's response to Green gesture

Usman Tariq's bowling action has received fresh attention after his dismissal of Cameron Green in Saturday's T20I

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has hit back after his bowling action appeared to be mocked by Cameron Green in Australia's heavy Lahore T20I loss.

Green (35 off 20) top-scored in Australia's failed chase as the hosts posted a whopping 90-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead ahead of the final game on Sunday (early Monday AEDT).

The irate allrounder seemed to mimic Tariq's sidearm, slinging action as he walked into the dugout having fallen to the spinner.

Tariq, 28, later responded in an Instagram post, sharing a video of a child crying with the caption: "After getting out".

It was just Tariq's third T20I but not the first controversy surrounding his bowling, with experts twice clearing his peculiar action after he was reported in both the 2024 and 2025 Pakistan Super League seasons.

ICC regulations deem an action illegal if a player's elbow extends by more than 15 degrees during the delivery stride, which starts from the point where the bowling arm reaches horizontal until the ball is released.

There is no indication that officials or the Australian team have lodged a complaint.

The bowler has previously explained he has "two elbows" in his arm and that it bends naturally.

"There are two corners on my (elbow) which makes it hard for me to straighten," he told The National late last year.

"That makes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests at labs in Pakistan. My action was cleared.

"When I went for the test, within one week, it was cleared. I didn't get the answer that you have to change your action, or improve the degrees. I was confident about my action because I know that I am not throwing.

"I would love to give a message on this platform that every single person who is commenting on these things, they should study first about cricket, then they should go for the allegations.

"If you don't have knowledge about cricket and you are just commenting or sharing your thoughts, then illiteracy can kill knowledge.

"It is better to have knowledge, then after you can comment on anyone."

The three-game series serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India, which begins for Australia against Ireland in Colombo on February 11.

Qantas T20I tour of Pakistan 2026

First T20I: Pakistan won by 22 runs

Second T20I: Pakistan won by 90 runs

Third T20I: February 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10pm AEDT (4pm PKT)

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa