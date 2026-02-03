Sutherland shines, but SA extend Victoria's winless streak

A host of Aussie stars were in the thick of the action as South Australia claimed a narrow win in Adelaide

10:00 Play video South Australia v Victoria | WNCL

Annabel Sutherland and Tahlia McGrath have warmed up for Australia’s upcoming showdown with India with half-centuries, as South Australia eked out a nervy two-wicket victory over a winless Victoria.

Sutherland’s 75 was the sole significant score in Victoria’s 226 all out in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League clash at Karen Rolton Oval.

She and Aussie teammate Sophie Molineux then ensured the chase was anything but straightforward for South Australia, before skipper Jemma Barsby (33) came in clutch in the final overs as the hosts eased to their target in the 49th over.

Vic off-spinner Ella Hayward struck an early blow when she had SA opener Bridget Patterson caught on three, before Sutherland (3-41 from 9.5) and Molineux (2-26 from 10) turned the screws on the hosts.

01:31 Play video Sutherland warms up for India series with 75

McGrath (58) made the most of an early life to bring up her first half-century of the season, before the Victorians hit back to remove the Australian vice-captain with 57 runs still required from the final 10 overs, with just four wickets in hand.

Barsby was joined by Amanda-Jade Wellington (13) in a 32-run stand, and the SA skipper’s experience shone through in the final overs. With 17 needed off the final 18 deliveries, Barsby found the boundary twice and took 14 runs in total off Sophie Day in the 48th. She holed out with two runs required, but the job was done as Eleanor Larosa sealed victory.

Earlier, batting first in pursuit of their first win of the season, Victoria were immediately on the back foot when Megan Schutt bowled opener Nicole Faltum with a superb in-swinger in the opening over.

Hayward (31) and newly appointed Australia captain Molineux (38) made starts in a 68-run second-wicket stand, but it was Sutherland who provided the backbone of the Victorian innings, hitting six fours and a six in her 76-ball 75.

The star allrounder, playing her first WNCL game since September 2023, had looked set to bring up triple figures before she was deceived coming down the wicket to SA leg-spinner Wellington, out stumped in the 40th over.

From 5-194, Victoria lost 5-32 to be all out for 226 in the final over, with McGrath (3-48) helped to roll through the tail.

The result means Victoria have yet to win a game seven matches into the season, while South Australia sit in fourth spot with 17 points, still a fair way adrift of second-ranked Queensland on 27.

