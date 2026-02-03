Rogers catch stuns as Vics put dent in Bulls' ODC tilt

09:51 Play video Victoria v Queensland | One-Day Cup

Unheralded Victorian Tom Rogers followed up one of catches of the summer off Test star Marnus Labuschagne with a match-winning half-century, denting Queensland's Dean Jones Trophy pursuit on Tuesday.

A throwback domestic 50-over clash played in midweek sunshine at a near empty MCG saw Peter Handscomb (90no) share in a 123-run partnership with Rogers (69 off 107) to lead Victoria to just their second One-Day Cup win of the season.

The visitors scraped to just 215 despite Victoria resting key bowlers Scott Boland, Fergus O'Neill and Mitch Perry. Rogers' stunning grab off Labuschagne, the competition's leading run scorer this season, proved telling.

"That was one of the best I've ever seen live," Victoria coach Chris Rogers said of his namesake's cover-point catch. "When it's off Labuschagne, it just adds that extra little bit - it probably went a long way to us winning the game.

"That's an opposite handed pluck out of the air. Those things will stick one in 50 maybe. That was an unbelievable catch. I wouldn't be surprised if that's the best catch he ever takes in his life."

Rogers is in hot form after making an unbeaten 217 in a four-day second XI match against South Australia last week and the left-hander could come into contention for his first Sheffield Shield game of the season against Queensland on Thursday.

"He looks like he's playing better than ever," said Chris Rogers.

"With Tommy, it's not always about how he's hitting the ball. It's what's going on in that head of his and he seems really confident and calm. We saw a really good innings today, and that's backed up after a 200 in the second XI, so there's a lot to like about how he's going.

"He's almost like what Matt Short used to be five years ago, and it's just translating that out in the middle."

With one match now to play, the Bulls will likely be overtaken in second on the standings next week and will be a in dog-fight to remain in contention for their first men's one-day title in 12 years.

The Vics remain on the bottom of the standings despite the win and are all but out of contention to make the final.

"I think we were 40 to 50 runs short," said Queensland's Jimmy Peirson, who top-scored for Queensland with 65.

"It just felt like during our batting innings, we were always just chasing that momentum. One of those games we couldn't quite nail with the bat. Everything needed to go right with the ball.

"The Vics were behind us (on the standings) by a fair way. It would have been nice to pick those points up and push in that last game to get into the final. All we can do now is win that final one. We'll rely probably on some other results and a bit of net run-rate."

Labuschagne, who won his Test spot back earlier in the season partially off the back of his dominant form in this competition, fell victim to a flashing cover drive off rookie quick Austin Anlezark (2-42).

Rogers leapt to his left before cleverly cushioning his fall by tucking his arm underneath himself and setting off in a frenzied celebration. With good reason; Labuschagne had made tons in three of four innings in this tournament before the BBL break.

With openers Jack Clayton and Hugo Burdon managing just one run apiece, Labuschagne's exit effectively decided the game in its first half-hour.

A reoccurrence of a knee injury to Clayton after running a quick single was a further blow, with the left-hander unsighted later on in the field. Peirson suggested he would be sent for medical scans.

Todd Murphy meanwhile cannily kept the handbrake on through the Bulls stumbling innings, snaring 3-29 from his 10 overs. Only Peirson, in his 92-ball knock, allowed his side to reach a semi-competitive total.

Sam Harper, fresh off being crowned player of the BBL, belted debutant Oli Paterson's second ball for six over square-leg but the left-armer then struck for his maiden wicket two balls later when he had the keeper-bat caught at slip.

Campbell Kellaway missed a chance to continue his promising season when Michael Neser had him caught at slip, perhaps affected by Peirson taking a leaf out of Alex Carey's book and keeping up to the Test paceman.

Neser did not bowl again and spent time off the field, which Peirson later insisted was only precautionary ahead of the Shield clash beginning later in the week.

Tom Balkin, Queensland's other first-gamer, also picked up his first wicket in maroon when he had Rogers edging a cut shot behind.

But Handscomb was well in control by then and got the hosts home with 33 balls to spare.

