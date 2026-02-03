Mooney, Wareham shine but Delhi book WPL final berth

Delhi's powerful batting line-up proved too much for the Ash Gardner-led Gujarat Giants in the WPL eliminator

Not even an unbeaten 62 from Beth Mooney and a fine display with bat and ball from Georgia Wareham could help Gujarat Giants into Thursday's final of the India's Women's Premier League.

Gujarat, led by a third Aussie in Ash Gardner, set Dehli Capitals a respectable target of 169 in Tuesday's playoff eliminator, thanks to a brilliant partnership from Mooney and Wareham.

The Giants were attempting to reach the final, to be played in front of their own fans at Kotambi Stadium, for the first time.

But Dehli breezed through for the fourth year running, where they will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who boast Australians Grace Harris and Georgia Voll.

Wareham took two wickets in her first over to remove Dehli's openers, Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma, but by then the damage had been done as Dehli had plundered 2-92 by the end of the eighth.

It was a disappointing end for Gujarat and their influential Australians, with captain Gardner out first ball, even though Wareham joined Mooney at 4-59 and the pair put on 61 runs to add some respectability.

However, Gardner found plenty of positives in her young team's showing this year.

"Moons did a fantastic job of rescuing the innings, with Georgia Wareham, and we felt that was enough at halfway if we bowled well.

"But, ultimately, if you don't start the powerplay with taking wickets or restricting runs it brings the other team in and they took it on, that's what they do. They did that brilliantly today.

"We were put on the back foot early on but there are so many things to be proud of this season - getting to finals two years in a row. There's plenty of positives to take out of it."

Delhi won the toss and opted to bat, which proved a good decision as the anticipated Gujarat charge failed to materialise.

While Mooney scored at a run a ball, wickets tumbled at the other end. She lost her opening partner, Sophie Devine, for six, caught high to her right by wicketkeeper Lee.

Anushka Sharma chipped Nandini Sharma to mid-on, where Henry took a superb diving catch.

When captain Gardner went first ball, failing to move her feet and edging to first slip, Nandini was on hat-trick.

Kanika Ahuja was stumped for six as the Capitals continued to take all their chances in the field as Gujarat limped to 4-65 at halfway.

Wareham eventually holed out for 35 but Mooney carried her bat in Gujarat's 168-7.

Gujarat's spin strength gave them some hope but Verma and Lee launched a ferocious assault, passing 50 off just 26 balls. And the mayhem didn't end there.

Lee had clobbered 43 off just 24 balls when Wareham spun one past her bat and trapped her lbw with her first ball. Five balls later, Warham forced Verma to play on for 31.

But Laura Wolvaardt (32no), Jemimah Rodrigues (41) and Kapp (4no) saw them home by seven wickets in just 15.4 overs.

WPL 2026 standings