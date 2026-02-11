LIVE: Stoinis, Renshaw lift Aussies to competitive total on tricky pitch

Stand-in captain Travis Head was run out early in the innings after opting to bat first on a Colombo track likely to slow down

World Cup debutant Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis have lifted an injury-hit Australia to a competitive 6-182 in their opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland.

Stoinis hit 45 and Renshaw 37 as their 61-run fifth-wicket stand helped Australia recover from a shaky 4-88 on a sluggish Colombo pitch where their opponents again sent down 13 overs of spin.

The Aussies' injury woes worsened when they lost captain Mitch Marsh pre-match after he was unable to recover from a serious blow to groin area suffered at training in the build-up to their tournament opener at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Stand-in captain Travis Head opted to bat with the 2021 champions also missing power-hitter Tim David who is recovering from a hamstring injury, as well as star quicks Josh Hazlewood (Achilles) and Pat Cummins (back) after they were ruled out for the tournament.

Head was dropped in the first over and then run out on the first ball of the second in a mix up with new opening partner as his side stumbled out of the blocks in the Group B encounter.

Inglis (37 off 17 balls) got the innings going with a trio of boundaries to close left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys' second over, as Cameron Green (21 off 11) added two huge sixes to take Australia to 2-64 after the six-over Powerplay.

The second of those sixes off seamer Mark Adair landed in the second tier of the Premadasa Stadium, but the allrounder fell the next ball attempting to deposit another into the yellow and blue stands as he cue-ended a catch to short midwicket.

Inglis departed coming out of the Powerplay when he mistimed a lofted drive that a diving Irish skipper Paul Stirling gleefully accepted at cover, while Glenn Maxwell (9) couldn't get going in his international return as he edged behind off the part-time spin of Harry Tector.

It left the No.2 ranked men's T20 side in a precarious position on a wearing pitch, and Renshaw and Stoinis spent some time rebuilding as Australia hit just one boundary in 22 balls until the latter found the rope twice in the 12th over.

Ireland bowled 10 straight overs of spin between the sixth and 15th overs as they tightened the screws on their more fancied rivals.

Stoinis received a life in the 18th over, but he couldn't make Ireland pay for another woeful fielding display having dropped five catches in their first match against Sri Lanka, only able to add eight more as he picked out deep square leg seeking to accelerate.

"It's nice to get a score on the board, an important partnership between 'Stoin' and I," Renshaw told the host broadcaster at the innings break.

"We knew that we were probably the last pair that needed to build a partnership and he was a nice influence for me having never really batted with him before, kept me calm and made sure I was watching the ball."

Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett (both 11 not out) added a crucial 23 runs to end the innings in their maiden World Cup appearances, taking Australia's total well above the average first innings score for T20s in Sri Lanka.

The 183-run target will be a tough task for Ireland on a pitch that appears to get harder to bat on as the match progresses at the same venue where they fell 20 runs short of Sri Lanka's 6-163 in their tournament opener.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: v Ireland, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (8:30pm AEDT)

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video