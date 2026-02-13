Stoinis leaves field mid-over as Zimbabwe set Aussies 170

Marcus Stoinis is believed to be aiming to bat despite copping a nasty blow to his left thumb as Australia chase 170 to beat Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.

Stoinis walked from the field immediately clutching his left hand after Ryan Burl's powerful strike from a wide full toss came straight back at the allrounder at an awkward height in his third over of the match.

He was taken for medical assessment as Cameron Green completed his over and took a wicket immediately.

Young opener Brian Bennett was Zimbabwe's best with 64 not out from 56 balls as the African nation posted 2-169 after being sent in by stand-in Aussie skipper Travis Head at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Star batter Tim David returned from a hamstring injury for his first appearance of the tournament, but captain Mitch Marsh missed a second straight match with internal testicular bleeding.

Australia brought in fast bowler Ben Dwarhuis (0-40) for Xavier Bartlett to make his World Cup debut, but the left-armer was expensive from his four overs and wasn't helped by Matthew Kuhnemann dropping Bennett during his final over.

Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) put on just Zimbabwe's second 50-plus run opening stand in their T20 World Cup history as they took 66 from the first eight overs to give their side a fast start.

Zimbabwe blunted the impact of Nathan Ellis (0-34), who went wicketless in his four over after taking a career-best 4-12 in Australia's tournament opening win over Ireland.

Stoinis (1-17 off 2.5 overs) shared the new ball with Dwarshuis and got the first breakthrough for Australia when he removed Marumani in the eight over.

First-drop Burl also contributed 35 before Green removed him the ball after he took over from Stoinis when he was injured.

"We don't think it's a 200 wicket; we were aiming for 170," Burl said at the innings break.

"We parked our egos and didn't attack the spinners, who mostly bowled into the wind, and tried to cash in against the quicks down wind."

Cricket Australia confirmed Stoinis was being "examined after being struck on the left hand while fielding a return ball from his bowling".

But it's understood he'll bat if required, and Australia will enter their run chase confident of chasing down Zimbabwe's total after scoring 6-182 at the same venue two days' earlier.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (25 not out) finished the innings in style as he smashed Ellis over the fence at square leg to record the only six of the innings.

Both Australia and Zimbabwe won their opening games of the tournament with today's victor to join co-hosts Sri Lanka as the undefeated teams in Group B.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott, Steve Smith

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: defeated Ireland by 67 runs

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video