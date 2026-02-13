India begin tour with comfortable win over Governor General's XI

India just had too much class for the Governor General's XI at North Sydney Oval

India have used their only tour match before the NRMA Insurance multi-format series against Australia to get a victory under their belt, cruising past the Governor General's XI in Sydney.

With the series-opening T20I to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, the Indians picked a virtually full-strength XI and ran away with a five-wicket victory with 15 balls to spare.

Chasing 121, the visitors never looked like falling short with several of their experienced middle order getting starts on the good batting track.

Although the required run rate was never an issue, stars Harmanpreet Kaur (26) and Richa Ghosh (18) lost their wickets only through impatience.

India lost 2-0 in five balls as the Powerplay drew to a close, with key batters Smriti Mandhana (36) and Jemimah Rodrigues (2) gone in quick succession.

But the Governor General's XI were unable to keep striking, with a 45-run stand between Kaur and Deepti Sharma (23no) ultimately proving the difference.

Fresh off her maiden Women's Premier League campaign, Lucy Hamilton was the pick of the bowlers with 1-12 (3) while Tess Flintoff 1-5 (2) was also economical.

Earlier, GG XI's captain Charli Knott won the toss and chose to bat first but her side were immediately in trouble when she and fellow opener Georgia Voll were out inside the Powerplay.

There was no respite for the middle order either as first-change bowler Arundhati Reddy gave nothing away on her way to figures of 2-15 (4).

The hosts were in dire trouble at 6-52 but were somewhat rescued by a 52-run partnership between Alana King (17) and Sianna Ginger (40no), the latter of which sent three sixes over the rope in her 31-ball knock.

Chloe Ainsworth finished the innings strong with a boundary off the final ball which pulled the GG XI's up to 8-120 from their 20 overs, but it was a total that always looked short.

Corporal Frances Whittaker from the Australian Defence Force was the team's nominated 12th for the day and got her hands on the ball late in the game while fielding as a substitute.

Australia's Governor General Sam Mostyn (font row, centre) poses with her side ahead of the clash // Getty

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: First T20, SCG, 7:15pm AEDT

February 19: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)