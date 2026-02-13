Australia back 'fluidity' to combat disruption as crunch clash looms

Former champions face two must-win matches to progress from Group B after a shock loss to Zimbabwe

Matthew Renshaw believes Australia's flexible batting can combat the continuing disruption to their line up as they seek to salvage their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Monday.

A second straight loss of the tournament against the co-hosts in three days' time would be all but terminal to their title hopes and leave them relying on Zimbabwe slipping up against Ireland and Sri Lanka in their final two Group B matches.

Missing captain and opener Mitch Marsh for the second time this week as he recovers from internal testicular bleeding, Australia lost four wickets inside the Powerplay and never fully recovered as they fell to a 23-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Josh Inglis again opened in place of Marsh, while Marcus Stoinis slid to No.7, having initially being slated to come in at five, after he left the field following a blow to his left hand in his follow through during the 16th over of the African side's innings.

Renshaw said the loss of four early wickets was the biggest factor in the shock result, rather than the instability of their batting order.

"It probably makes it quite tough to chase 170 out there (and) they bowled really well at the start," Renshaw said post-match in Colombo.

"Marcus Stoinis was going to bat higher but he got that hit on the finger. We don't know how bad it is; I'm sure the medical staff will treat that.

"But we just weren't good enough.

"I think our batting group is so fluid with different options – in Big Bash cricket we're all very suitable to going in at different spots throughout the middle.

"Having Mitch (Marsh) out is a big loss and we're not sure when he'll be back, but he's obviously a big inclusion … (and not having him), that makes someone else open the batting.

"It's just those differences in where people are going to be, but in terms of fluidity, I think we're all able to manipulate and manoeuvre around in different conditions.

"Unfortunately, we just lost wickets at the wrong time (against Zimbabwe)."

Renshaw has been a shinning light for Australia in their campaign so far, with the Brisbane Heat star justifying his late inclusion for the World Cup at the expense of allrounder Matt Short.

Having scored 37 at No.4 on a turning pitch in their first-up win over Ireland, the left-hander found himself again needing to resurrect Australia's innings when they slumped to 4-29 in the fifth over against Zimbabwe.

He struck his maiden T20 international half-century from 34 balls, but only had support from Glenn Maxwell (31) before falling for 65 in the penultimate over as Australia's hopes were extinguished.

"For me, it's just been different roles," he said after taking his runs tally for the tournament to team high 102 with a strike rate of better than 130.

Renshaw goes on the attack in his knock of 65 against Zimbabwe on Friday // Getty

"The other day it was batting at four, and (against Zimbabwe) it was six and I probably was going to be at seven if 'Stoin' hadn't got hit.

"It's just playing the scenario and obviously I've been in early twice.

"I learnt a lot from Pakistan in those three T20s (prior to the tournament). I know we didn't perform very well but we learnt a lot in those conditions.

"So being able to … take my time early and not feel like there's any pressure to score but still get some boundaries away, it was probably a bit different compared to the other day (against Ireland). The other day was probably a bit more turn and a bit more spin.

"(The run chase against Zimbabwe) was just trying to get us to a position where we could win the game, and unfortunately that wasn't the case."

Standby batter Steve Smith was set to arrive in Colombo late on Friday night before Australia take a four-hour road trip through the Sri Lankan hills on Saturday as they shift to the central highlands city of Kandy for their final two group matches.

While Smith is yet to be added to Australia's official World Cup squad, he could come straight into contention if Marsh was to miss a third match after taking a serious blow to the groin area at training last Sunday.

Australia have a spare spot available in their 15-man squad after opting not to immediately name a replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Australia will need to win both their remaining matches against Sri Lanka (Tuesday, 12.30am AEDT) and Oman (Saturday, 12.30am AEDT) to keep their hopes of making it out of the group in their own hands.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott, Steve Smith

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: defeated Ireland by 67 runs

February 13: defeated by Zimbabwe by 23 runs

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

