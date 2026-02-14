No big changes, Molineux to 'bring it all together' for Australia

New captain Sophie Molineux is keen to make the most of the limited opportunities to get the side ready for June's T20 World Cup

Sophie Molineux says she'll be making her mark on the Australian T20I team in subtle ways rather than ringing sweeping changes, as she prepares to lead her country for the first time on Sunday against India at the SCG.

Molineux fronted the media in Sydney on Saturday on the eve of the opening game of the multi-format series, where the T20I leg will also serve as a litmus test of how Australia are travelling in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The Victorian, who was confirmed as Alyssa Healy's successor last month, will have just six matches in charge – three against India and three against West Indies next month – before that tournament in the United Kingdom.

"There is so much experience and skill in this team, and the girls are really driven to succeed for Australia, so it's just bringing it all together (as captain)," Molineux said of how she was approaching her new role.

"I've got some amazing vice-captains in Ash (Gardner) and Tahlia (McGrath), and they're going to be a big part of getting things aligned and making sure we're all (going in) the same direction.

"We've got a T20 World Cup coming up soon ... we have to kick things into gear pretty quick.

"There's probably not a whole heap of really big changes that are really obvious, but it's just the small day to day things that we can always get better at."

Molineux has already followed on in the traditions of her predecessors Healy and Meg Lanning in one facet of the captaincy: on Saturday, she was tight-lipped about the make-up of Australia's XI for Sunday's game.

While the Australian men routinely name their XIs ahead of time, the women's side are typically far cagier and wait until the coin toss.

What is known, however, is that Beth Mooney will take the wicketkeeping gloves and Georgia Voll will opening the batting – roles the pair had already occupied on a fill-in basis through Australia's last six T20Is in place of an injured Healy.

Molineux will replace leg-spinner Alana King from that XI that Australia fielded in their last T20I series, all the way back in March 2025.

The make-up of the pace attack remains less clear, with the in-form Nicola Carey a chance to come into the side, while her transformation into bowler who can take the new ball means she could occupy any number of roles in the XI.

Sydney's weather could also play a role in selection, with up to 8mm of rain forecast for the New South Wales capital on Sunday.

"It's probably just a little bit around team balance," Molineux said of the looming selection calls.

"We've had a few come back from the WPL ... I suppose it's just getting all our information in check and having a look at India and making sure we've got the right balance as well."

This is the first time the Australian squad has come together since their World Cup semi-final defeat in Mumbai last October.

01:09 Play video 'She brings people together': Molly's strong bond with Sophie

Asked if time had been spent this week unpacking that result, Molineux said the team was now ready to move forward – with the chance to exact some revenge on India the perfect opportunity to make a statement.

"We've sat on it for three or four months and reflected individually and had those conversations prior to this, but now it's full steam ahead for the India series," she said.

"It's a massive tour. India are coming out here with a lot of confidence and we know they're going to throw challenges at us throughout the series.

"There's no better way to (respond to the World Cup) than to play in our own backyard and hopefully get up."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: First T20, SCG, 7:15pm AEDT

February 19: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)