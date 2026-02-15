India take DLS victory in ominous opening to multi-format series

Opening points claimed by India after rain ruins chase in Sophie Molineux's first game in charge

Australia’s new T20I era has gotten off to a wobbly start, with an emboldened India and Sydney’s weather raining – quite literally – on new captain Sophie Molineux’s parade.

Sent into bat by Harmanpreet Kaur under grey skies at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia’s star-studded batting line-up stuttered against a fired-up Indian attack, with Arundhati Reddy’s 4-22 helping bowl the hosts out for 133 in 18 overs.

Georgia Wareham, promoted to No.6 after her WBBL player-of-the-tournament heroics, top-scored with a rapid 30 off 19, while Phoebe Litchfield (26 from 19) and Ellyse Perry (20 from 11) were similarly unable to go on with their starts.

India had raced to 1-50 from 5.1 overs in reply when the heavens opened, forcing the players from the field. With no resumption possible, India walked away with a 21-run win (DLS), to stake an early 2-0 lead in the multi-format, points-based series.

Molineux offered the highlight for Australia with the ball, striking with her first delivery as skipper to dismiss opener Shafli Verma (21 from 11).

Australia, playing their first T20I in 11 months and their first under Molineux, made a host of changes as they search for their best formula ahead of the looming T20 World Cup, omitting three senior players – vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, veteran pacer Megan Schutt and powerful batter Grace Harris – and recalling Nicola Carey for her first T20I since December 2022.

Georgia Voll, who had opened in Australia’s six most recent T20Is in 2025 during Alyssa Healy’s injury lay-offs, resumed the role on a full-time basis alongside Beth Mooney.

But it was India piling on the pressure early, as Renuka Thakur had Mooney (5) top-edging a high catch to Smriti Mandhana at short extra cover in the third over.

Voll looked promising early striking four boundaries but was caught behind of Gaud an over later for 18 off 10 deliveries.

Perry joined Litchfield with the hosts 2-27 in the third over, and looked like being the key for Australia as she struck a brace of boundaries and swung the momentum back in the hosts’ favour.

01:18 Play video Born Reddy: India seamer takes big four wickets in series opener

The pair piled on 35 runs in two overs, helping Australia to 2-68 after seven overs. But Perry’s ominous start was cut short when she was brilliantly caught by a diving Harmanpreet at mid-off, ending her 11-ball innings on 20.

Ashleigh Gardner (4) had to depart after chipping a simple catch to Harmanpreet at short mid-wicket, and Litchfield (26) followed shortly after via another loose shot, with Ghosh safely pouching the skied chance.

Wareham rode her luck in a 19-ball 30, while Carey couldn’t capitalise in her first T20I since December 2022, out for a run-a-ball 12.

00:24 Play video Harmanpreet moves well to end Perry's spritely knock

Curiously, newly crowned Belinda Clark Award winner Annabel Sutherland was listed at No.7 on the team sheet and ultimately came out at No.8, a demotion after she occupied the No.5 spot during Australia’s two 2025 T20I series.

Sutherland was stumped for three after she teetered forward and couldn’t regain her balance against the bowling of Thakur, as Australia list 5-12 to be bowled out in 18 overs.

Australia and India will travel to Canberra on Monday ahead of Thursday’s second T20I with the Indians holding a 2-0 points lead in the series.

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

India lead the multi-format series 2-0

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)