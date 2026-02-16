Flintoff tons up at home but WA extend Victoria's winless run

Tess Flintoff made a maiden WNCL ton but Mikayla Hinkley's 86 was good enough to take Western Australia home

10:00 Play video Victoria v Western Australia | WNCL

Western Australia's upward climb on the WNCL ladder has continued with a six wicket win over a plagued Victorian side at Jubilee Park in Melbourne's Ringwood.

A maiden WNCL century from Australian contracted Tess Flintoff was in vain as Mikayla Hinkley's 86 off 120 guided WA to the total of 245 with 17 balls to spare.

The two sides had started their season in a similarly disconcerting fashion with four losses but have had contrasting fortunes since the return from the WBBL break

While WA have made a resounding comeback, winning all five games in the new year so far, Victoria are still looking for their first victory in the competition.

The home side was again without its international superstars as the newly appointed national captain Sophie Molieneux and allrounder Annabel Sutherland – who made a brief appearance for the side in the last round – returned to the Australian camp for the multi-format series against India.

A maiden WNCL century on her childhood ground. Bravo, Freddy 👏 We’re 6-236 after 48 overs. pic.twitter.com/Iw3vhCtRmA — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) February 16, 2026

WA, on the other hand, welcomed back Alana King (1-37), who was not selected for the T20I leg of the series, after two seasons.

The visitors caused early damage to the Victorian batting lineup after winning the toss, leaving them 3-52 in the 14th over.

But Flintoff brought her experience to the middle to settle things down in a key partnership of 61 with Olivia Henry (39 off 56) and later a century stand with Molly Strano (43no off 56).

The allrounder, who represents Ringwood CC in Victorian Premier cricket, relished her side's relocation to her home ground from CitiPower Centre for the last two home games, as she played a composed and well-timed knock at a crucial juncture.

03:12 Play video Flintoff flays WA to ram homeground hundred

But right after she had brought up her run-a-ball century with a double in the penultimate over of the innings, she fell short of her ground in the attempt to sneak another two into the total.

Young quick Milly Illingworth (1-30) got Victoria an early breakthrough in the chase by taking out the stumps of Maddy Darke (8 off 12) but WA captain Chloe Piparo (41 off 57) partnered with Hinkley to wrestle back control.

After Piparo was run out by her opposite number Rhys McKenna in the 22nd over, Hinkley continued the charge with Heather Graham (44 off 53) and Mathilda Carmichael (34no off 32) as the experienced WA lineup expertly managed the chase.

By the time Hinkley holed out to Flintoff off Ella Hayward (1-38), she was visibly struggling in the warm conditions, but the game was under her side's control with 20 needed of 33.

Fittingly, former Ringwood and Victoria player Bhavisha Devchand (11no off 9) was on crease when WA reached the target in the 48th over.

WA are now placed third on the points table and staying in contention for a finals spot.

The two sides will face off again on Wednesday at the same venue.

WNCL 2025-26 standings