Test bat Weatherald back in the runs but Tasmania in strife

Jake Weatherald scored 95 to end a run of 10 innings without a half-century, but Tasmania are struggling to avoid defeat by NSW in their Shield match

09:55 Play video Tasmania v New South Wales | Sheffield Shield | Day Three

Test opener Jake Weatherald fell five runs short of a drought-breaking century in a rearguard effort for Tasmania in their Sheffield Shield clash against NSW in Hobart.

Weatherald scored his first half century in 11 innings, but was given out lbw on 95 to spinner Joel Davis (2-27) in the final session at Ninja Stadium.

Starting their second innings 220 behind after dismissing NSW for 356 in the opening session, Tasmania finished day three 5-258, a lead of just 38.

Test allrounder Beau Webster will resume on 20 with Jake Doran on 12, having put on 30 so far.

Weatherald's last half century was his 72 in the first innings of the second Test against England at the Gabba in December.

He ended that series with 201 runs at an average of 22, but the absence of any other big scores means he may still have work to cement his spot for Australia's next Test.

While looking in decent nick in recent innings, he has failed to convert starts into bigger scores.

The aggressive left hander struck 13 of his 120 balls on Wednesday to the boundary, producing several of his trademark drives through the offside and behind point.

02:34 Play video Weatherald weaves classic strokeplay in vital 95

He gave a couple of chances and a drop on 26 looked like it could prove costly for NSW until Davis struck.

At 2-209, Tassie were within 11 runs of rubbing out the first innings deficit, but then lost 3-19.

Tasmania got off to a flyer with Weatherald and Caleb Jewell (34) racing to 67 off 11.3 overs.

Charlie Wakim followed up his first innings 58 with 57, putting on 111 for the third wicket with Weatherald, whose dismissal triggered a middle-order decline.

There was drama even before play started with Jack Edwards, who was on 46 overnight, retiring hurt with a hamstring injury.

He was replaced by debutant Charlie Anderson, with Tasmania exercising their right to a reciprocal replacement by bringing in Aidan O'Connor for fellow quick Gabe Bell.

Edwards became the fifth player to be subbed out with injury this season while Tasmania's decision to bring in O'Connor is the first instance of the reciprocal replacement being activated.

Cricket Australia are trialing the injury substitution rule this Sheffield Shield season and will be providing feedback to the ICC for the potential adoption of these playing conditions in Test cricket.

Tasmania took the last six NSW wickets for 50, with speedster Riley Meredith finishing with 3-66.

O'Connor made an instant impression, having Davis who came in following Edwards' retirement, caught behind off the fifth ball of the day.

O'Connor then took a catch at fine leg to dismiss top scorer Josh Philippe for 81, 12 more than his overnight score.

Charlie Stobo was the only lower-order batter to trouble Tasmania, striking three fours and a six to take his team's lead over 200.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings